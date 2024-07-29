Cardiovascular Logistics Appoints Kristen Richards as Vice President of Ambulatory Care

Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL), the most comprehensive cardiovascular platform in the country, announced today the appointment of Kristen Richards as Vice President of Ambulatory Care. In her new role, Kristen will provide support, leadership, and expertise to CVL's cardiac catheterization labs, ambulatory service centers (ASCs), and office-based labs (OBLs). Her extensive operational experience and value-based care (VBC) expertise will be invaluable assets to CVL's partner practices.
HOUMA, La., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL), the most comprehensive cardiovascular platform in the country, announced today the appointment of Kristen Richards as Vice President of Ambulatory Care. In her new role, Richards will provide support, leadership, and expertise to CVL's cardiac catheterization labs, ambulatory service centers (ASCs), and office-based labs (OBLs). Her extensive operational experience and value-based care (VBC) expertise will be invaluable assets to CVL's partner practices.
Richards is uniquely qualified for this newly created executive role at CVL, having spent the past 20 years working in healthcare, including her most recent role as VP of Cardiovascular Operations for Atlas Healthcare Partners. In this position, she was responsible for managing the operations and finances for Atlas' cardiovascular ASCs, achieving significant cost savings and improving productivity. She also served as Senior Health Economics Manager at Philips Healthcare, and Director of Cardiovascular Services at Banner Heart Hospital in Mesa, Ariz.
"We are thrilled to welcome Kristen to this new position on the CVL team," said David Konur, CEO of CVL. "Her track record of success and established network within the healthcare industry make her an ideal fit for our organization. I look forward to working with her to lead our ASC and OBL staff across the country, as they provide the highest quality cardiovascular care available."
"I am honored to join CVL and contribute to the continued growth and success of the platform," Richards said. "I look forward to leveraging my healthcare experience and relationships to lead CVL's ASCs and OBLs, collaborate with hospitals, and explore opportunities to improve efficiency and streamline care delivery."
Richards holds a bachelor's degree in respiratory therapy from Northern Arizona University and an MBA in healthcare administration from Grand Canyon University.
About Cardiovascular Logistics
Cardiovascular Logistics is the comprehensive national platform that enables premier cardiovascular practices to scale and thrive in a dynamic market. The company brings together leading partners who are practicing at the top of their specialty and share a vision for transforming cardiovascular care delivery. Through its deep experience in cardiovascular medicine and practice development, comprehensive resources, and physician-led approach, Cardiovascular Logistics enables top-tier practices to grow in a collaborative environment that's firmly focused on advancing cardiovascular medicine and improving patient care. To learn more, visit www.CVLhealth.com.
Media Contact:
Debra Andrews
Marketri for Cardiovascular Logistics
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 215.534.5085
SOURCE Cardiovascular Logistics
Share this article