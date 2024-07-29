Cardiovascular Logistics Appoints Kristen Richards as Vice President of Ambulatory Care

We are thrilled to welcome Kristen to this new position on the CVL team," said David Konur, CEO of CVL. "Her track record of success and established network within the healthcare industry make her an ideal fit for our organization." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Kristen to this new position on the CVL team," said David Konur, CEO of CVL. "Her track record of success and established network within the healthcare industry make her an ideal fit for our organization. I look forward to working with her to lead our ASC and OBL staff across the country, as they provide the highest quality cardiovascular care available."

"I am honored to join CVL and contribute to the continued growth and success of the platform," Richards said. "I look forward to leveraging my healthcare experience and relationships to lead CVL's ASCs and OBLs, collaborate with hospitals, and explore opportunities to improve efficiency and streamline care delivery."

Richards holds a bachelor's degree in respiratory therapy from Northern Arizona University and an MBA in healthcare administration from Grand Canyon University.

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics is the comprehensive national platform that enables premier cardiovascular practices to scale and thrive in a dynamic market. The company brings together leading partners who are practicing at the top of their specialty and share a vision for transforming cardiovascular care delivery. Through its deep experience in cardiovascular medicine and practice development, comprehensive resources, and physician-led approach, Cardiovascular Logistics enables top-tier practices to grow in a collaborative environment that's firmly focused on advancing cardiovascular medicine and improving patient care. To learn more, visit www.CVLhealth.com.

SOURCE Cardiovascular Logistics