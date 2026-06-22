Cardiovascular Logistics Appoints Meagan Strawhacker as Vice President of Clinical Recruiting

"What drew me to CVL is the physician-led model. Physicians have a seat at the table here, and that changes how recruiting works. I'm looking forward to building a recruiting engine that serves the platform's long-term growth." — Meagan Strawhacker, MBA, MSHA, Vice President of Clinical Recruiting Post this

At CVL, Strawhacker will build the platform's recruiting operating system, including enterprise workforce planning, pipeline dashboards, forecasting, and KPI governance. She will lead high-touch physician and APP recruiting across CVL's partner practices, partnering with physician and practice leadership to align hiring with the platform's growth priorities and deliver predictable, well-supported starts.

"What drew me to CVL is the physician-led model," said Strawhacker. "Physicians have a seat at the table here, and that changes how recruiting works. I'm looking forward to building a recruiting engine that serves the platform's long-term growth."

Strawhacker holds a Master of Science in health administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Alabama. She is a member of the Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR).

"Meagan has built and run physician recruiting at national scale, and she's done it with the operational discipline and data rigor this platform requires," said David Konur, CEO of CVL. "As CVL grows, attracting the right physicians is central to achieving our mission, and Meagan brings the experience and physician engagement to make that happen."

Strawhacker's appointment reflects CVL's continued investment in growing its physician network, in service of its mission to provide patients with the highest quality cardiovascular care available.

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) is the comprehensive national platform that enables premier cardiovascular practices to scale and thrive in a dynamic market. The company brings together leading partners who are practicing at the top of their specialty and share a vision for transforming cardiovascular care delivery. Through its deep experience in cardiovascular medicine and practice development, comprehensive resources, and physician-led approach, CVL enables top-tier practices to grow in a collaborative environment focused on advancing medicine and improving patient care. To learn more, visit cvlhealth.com.

Media Contact

Pilar Lewis, Cardiovascular Logistics, 1 4044019755, [email protected], https://cvlhealth.com/

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SOURCE Cardiovascular Logistics