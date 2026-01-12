Cardiovascular Logistics Appoints Nancy Probst as Vice President of Managed Care

"I'm excited to join Cardiovascular Logistics at a time when managed care strategy is increasingly critical to enabling physicians to deliver high-quality cardiovascular care. I look forward to strengthening our payer relationships and enabling platform growth." — Nancy Probst Post this

"Nancy brings a deep understanding of the payer landscape and what it takes to build scalable, data-informed strategies," said RP Dickerson, chief financial officer at CVL. "Her leadership will be instrumental as we support our physician partners and navigate an increasingly complex payer environment."

Before joining CVL, Probst served as director of managed care analytics at Solaris Health, where she negotiated with payers across national markets, monitored contract performance and established reporting standards to support negotiations. Previously, she was director of contract pricing at Revecore/BLS and spent more than a decade at BJC Healthcare in managed care finance.

"I'm excited to join Cardiovascular Logistics at a time when managed care strategy is increasingly critical to enabling physicians to deliver high-quality cardiovascular care," Probst said. "CVL's physician-led model and focus on data-based decisions strongly align with my experience, and I look forward to strengthening our payer relationships and enabling platform growth."

Probst will focus on aligning payer strategy with CVL's physician-owned, physician-led care model, guiding value-based care initiatives and reducing operational complexity as the platform expands. Her appointment reflects CVL's continued investment in experienced leadership to grow while maintaining a focus on high-quality patient care.

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) is the comprehensive national platform that enables premier cardiovascular practices to scale and thrive in a dynamic market. The company brings together leading partners who are practicing at the top of their specialty and share a vision for transforming cardiovascular care delivery. Through its deep experience in cardiovascular medicine and practice development, comprehensive resources, and physician-led approach, CVL enables top-tier practices to grow in a collaborative environment focused on advancing medicine and improving patient care. To learn more, visit CVLhealth.com.

Media Contact

Pilar Lewis, Cardiovascular Logistics, 1 4044019755, [email protected], https://cvlhealth.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Cardiovascular Logistics