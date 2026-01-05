Cardiovascular Logistics Appoints National Physician Leader Dr. Gary M. Kirsh as Board Chairman

"I'm honored to join CVL during such a pivotal moment for cardiovascular care. I look forward to working closely with CVL's leadership team to support sustainable growth and provide our patients with the highest quality cardiovascular care available." — Dr. Gary M. Kirsh Post this

As board chairman at CVL, Dr. Kirsh will lead the board of directors, and collaborate with and advise the executive management team, and help set the strategic direction of the company.

"I'm honored to join CVL during such a pivotal moment for cardiovascular care," said Dr. Kirsh. "CVL is committed to preserving physician leadership, strengthening patient access and building the infrastructure practices need to thrive. I look forward to working closely with CVL's leadership team to support sustainable growth and provide our patients with the highest quality cardiovascular care available."

Dr. Kirsh earned his medical degree from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and completed his surgical and urology training at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and University Hospitals of Cleveland and Case Western Reserve University. He is certified by the American Board of Urology and has held multiple national leadership positions.

"Dr. Kirsh is one of the most influential voices in physician-led specialty care," said David Konur, CEO of CVL. "His experience scaling complex specialty organizations and building sustainable growth frameworks will play a key role in guiding CVL's long-term strategy. We are thrilled to welcome him and look forward to his impact."

Dr. Kirsh's appointment strengthens CVL's board leadership as the platform continues to scale nationally. His guidance will help advance the organization's next phase of growth while preserving its commitment to a physician-led model of care.

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) is the comprehensive national platform that enables premier cardiovascular practices to scale and thrive in a dynamic market. The company brings together leading partners who are practicing at the top of their specialty and share a vision for transforming cardiovascular care delivery. Through its deep experience in cardiovascular medicine and practice development, comprehensive resources, and physician-led approach, CVL enables top-tier practices to grow in a collaborative environment focused on advancing medicine and improving patient care. To learn more, visit CVLhealth.com.

