Cardiovascular Logistics Appoints Nick Zaunbrecher as its New Chief Financial Officer

Houma, LA (Dec. 20, 2023) – Cardiovascular Logistics, the most comprehensive cardiovascular platform in the country, announced today that Nick Zaunbrecher is the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"Nick brings significant financial expertise and leadership acumen to Cardiovascular Logistics coupled with a diverse background in acute and post-acute hospital settings," said David Konur, CEO of Cardiovascular Logistics. "His financial and operational leadership will be a tremendous asset to our long-term growth strategy, and his hospital market experience will be instrumental in driving a unique collaboration between our independent physician partners and local hospitals, ensuring we effectively meet the needs of the communities we serve. We are excited to welcome him to our leadership team."

For the past 17 years, Zaunbrecher served as the Chief Financial Officer for the Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS). Before CIS, he was the Chief Executive Officer for Meadowbrook Specialty Hospital of Lafayette (formerly Health South). Previously, he served as the Chief Financial Officer for the Acute Care Hospital. Over the years, Zaunbrecher held many titles for the Louisiana Hospital Association including Chairperson for the Long-Term Acute Care Constituency Group, member of the Legislative, Regulatory, and Policy Council, and President of the Southwest District. Zaunbrecher also served on the board of trustees for the Regional Health System of Acadiana. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Healing House in Lafayette, Louisiana.

"It is an honor to serve as Chief Financial Officer for Cardiovascular Logistics. We are creating a platform that allows us to expand cardiology services throughout the United States and fundamentally change and improve how cardiology care is delivered to patients," said Zaunbrecher. "By linking like-minded groups who share the same vision at a national level, we can identify and implement best practices across our platform and enable our partners to benefit from the efficiencies and savings achieved through economies of scale."

Zaunbrecher is a licensed certified public accountant, a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and a member of the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants. He holds a Master of Science in healthcare administration from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois. He earned a Bachelor of Science in human resource management and accounting at Louisiana State University.

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) is the most comprehensive cardiovascular platform in the country. Formed in 2013, CVL is integrating the nation's best cardiology practices into one robust cardiovascular solution. CVL is fundamentally changing how cardiovascular care is delivered in the United States. The CVL platform is grounded in the mission of providing patients with the highest quality of cardiovascular care available. CVL partners with Lee Equity Partners, a New York-based private equity firm. For more information, visit www.cardiovascularlogistics.com.

