Cardiovascular Logistics Appoints Steve Brumfield as Vice President of Accounting and Controller

Experienced healthcare finance leader brings Big Four audit, public company and private equity expertise to strengthen CVL's financial foundation and scalable growth

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL), a leading physician-led cardiovascular platform, has appointed Steve Brumfield as vice president of accounting and controller. Brumfield will lead CVL's accounting and reporting functions, strengthening the company's financial infrastructure in support of its continued growth and mission to provide patients with the highest quality cardiovascular care available.

Brumfield brings more than 30 years of healthcare financial leadership experience across Big Four audit, publicly traded hospital organizations and private equity-backed platforms. He has led enterprise accounting teams, overseen complex financial reporting and consolidation, built internal control environments and supported organizations through scale, integration and change.

At CVL, Brumfield will oversee accounting operations, financial reporting, technical accounting, internal controls, audit coordination and compliance activities. He will also collaborate across the organization to advance scalable finance processes aligned with CVL's physician-led model.

"CVL has built a physician-led platform with a clear commitment to empowering high-performing cardiovascular teams and expanding access to care," Brumfield said. "I'm proud to help strengthen its financial operations and reporting discipline in support of long-term growth and the patients we serve."

Before joining CVL, Brumfield served as controller at DispatchHealth, where he led internal and external reporting, consolidation, control structure and audit management. He also held leadership roles at SpecialtyCare, Newport Healthcare, Capella Healthcare and Province Healthcare, with responsibilities including SEC reporting, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) implementation, debt financing, treasury management and M&A due diligence.

"Steve brings a rare combination of healthcare finance experience across audit, public company and private equity settings," said R.P. Dickerson, chief financial officer at CVL. "His leadership will help us continue building a strong financial foundation as we scale our physician-owned, physician-led platform."

Brumfield's appointment reflects CVL's continued investment in infrastructure that supports sustainable growth while preserving clinical autonomy. His expertise will help ensure disciplined financial reporting and operational readiness across CVL's expanding network, enabling partner practices to remain focused on delivering exceptional cardiovascular care.

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) is the comprehensive national platform that enables premier cardiovascular practices to scale and thrive in a dynamic market. The company brings together leading partners who are practicing at the top of their specialty and share a vision for transforming cardiovascular care delivery. Through its deep experience in cardiovascular medicine and practice development, comprehensive resources, and physician-led approach, CVL enables top-tier practices to grow in a collaborative environment focused on advancing medicine and improving patient care. To learn more, visit CVLhealth.com.

