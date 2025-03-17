Cardiovascular Logistics Appoints Trey Larose as Vice President of Legal Services

"I'm excited to join CVL and support its mission to reshape cardiovascular care. CVL's physician-led, innovative approach fosters collaboration, allowing me to help guide the company while keeping patient care and practice growth a priority." — Trey Larose, vice president of legal services Post this

Before joining CIS, Larose was a staff member in the Louisiana State Legislature, serving in the Department of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Quality, Office of Wildlife and Fisheries, Department of Economic Development, and the Judiciary. He holds a Bachelor of Science in management accounting from Spring Hill College, a Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University, and a Juris Doctor and Diploma in Comparative Law from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University.

"I am excited to join CVL and contribute to an organization that is reshaping how cardiovascular care is delivered," said Larose. "CVL's physician-led approach, coupled with its dedication to innovation and collaboration, creates an environment where I can help protect and guide the company while staying focused on patient care and practice growth."

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics is the comprehensive national platform that enables premier cardiovascular practices to scale and thrive in a dynamic market. The company brings together leading partners who are practicing at the top of their specialty and share a vision for transforming cardiovascular care delivery. Through its deep experience in cardiovascular medicine and practice development, comprehensive resources, and physician-led approach, Cardiovascular Logistics enables top-tier practices to grow in a collaborative environment that's firmly focused on advancing cardiovascular medicine and improving patient care. To learn more, visit www.CVLhealth.com.

