Cardiovascular Logistics Appoints Trey Larose as Vice President of Legal Services

HOUMA, La., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL), the most comprehensive cardiovascular platform in the country, is pleased to announce the hiring of Trey Larose, J.D., D.C.L., M.B.A., as vice president of legal services. Larose brings a wealth of experience in legal strategy, compliance, and healthcare administration, having most recently served as in-house legal counsel at Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS), one of CVL's founding practices, where he established and led a robust legal department. In his new role, Larose will oversee legal operations across CVL's expanding national platform, including contract negotiations, risk management, policy development, and regulatory compliance.
"Trey's background in legislative affairs and extensive legal expertise in healthcare make him an invaluable addition to our growing team," said David Konur, CEO of CVL. "As we continue to build a physician-owned, physician-led platform focused on delivering the highest quality care, Trey's guidance will help us navigate complex regulatory environments and maintain our commitment to excellence."
Before joining CIS, Larose was a staff member in the Louisiana State Legislature, serving in the Department of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Quality, Office of Wildlife and Fisheries, Department of Economic Development, and the Judiciary. He holds a Bachelor of Science in management accounting from Spring Hill College, a Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University, and a Juris Doctor and Diploma in Comparative Law from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University.
"I am excited to join CVL and contribute to an organization that is reshaping how cardiovascular care is delivered," said Larose. "CVL's physician-led approach, coupled with its dedication to innovation and collaboration, creates an environment where I can help protect and guide the company while staying focused on patient care and practice growth."
About Cardiovascular Logistics
Cardiovascular Logistics is the comprehensive national platform that enables premier cardiovascular practices to scale and thrive in a dynamic market. The company brings together leading partners who are practicing at the top of their specialty and share a vision for transforming cardiovascular care delivery. Through its deep experience in cardiovascular medicine and practice development, comprehensive resources, and physician-led approach, Cardiovascular Logistics enables top-tier practices to grow in a collaborative environment that's firmly focused on advancing cardiovascular medicine and improving patient care. To learn more, visit www.CVLhealth.com.
