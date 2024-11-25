Cardiovascular Logistics Hosts Inaugural Chief Medical Officer Forum

"It was an honor to lead our first CMO Forum. The discussions we had are crucial for positioning CVL at the forefront of the industry and fundamentally changing how cardiovascular care is delivered in the United States." - Dr. Craig Walker, Chief Medical Officer, Cardiovascular Logistics Post this

David Konur, CEO of CVL, highlighted the significance of these conversations: "This event brought to life one of the goals of the CVL platform: sharing best practices and enhancing collaboration across our network. The insights gained will undoubtedly help us continue to deliver the highest quality cardiovascular care to our patients."

Dr. Craig Walker added, "It was an honor to lead our first CMO Forum. The discussions we had are crucial for positioning CVL at the forefront of the industry and fundamentally changing how cardiovascular care is delivered in the United States."

The CMO Forum established the ongoing CMO Council to oversee CVL's Physician Advisory Councils (PACs). The PACs bring together physicians from across CVL's partner practices to share insights and develop strategies in key focus areas such as technology adoption, clinical outcomes, and practice operations. Through these initiatives, CVL ensures its partners operate at the highest levels of innovation and care.

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics is the comprehensive national platform that enables premier cardiovascular practices to scale and thrive in a dynamic market. The company brings together leading partners who are practicing at the top of their specialty and share a vision for transforming cardiovascular care delivery. Through its deep experience in cardiovascular medicine and practice development, comprehensive resources, and physician-led approach, Cardiovascular Logistics enables top-tier practices to grow in a collaborative environment that's firmly focused on advancing cardiovascular medicine and improving patient care. To learn more, visit www.CVLhealth.com.

Media Contact

Debra Andrews, Cardiovascular Logistics, 1 866.303.6999, [email protected], cvlhealth.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Cardiovascular Logistics