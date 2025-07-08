Cardiovascular Logistics Names Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia CEO Dr. Mark Victor as President of Mid-Atlantic Region

"Cardiology is at a turning point. Practices face growing challenges, but also real opportunities to improve outcomes through scale, shared infrastructure and collaboration." — Dr. Mark Victor, president, Mid-Atlantic Region, CVL and CEO, CCP. Post this

"Dr. Victor brings a rare combination of clinical insight, leadership experience and a strong commitment to physician-led care," said David Konur, CEO of Cardiovascular Logistics. "As the platform grows, his guidance will be instrumental in supporting new practices, strengthening collaboration and providing our patients with the highest quality cardiovascular care available."

As regional president, Dr. Victor will focus on ensuring a smooth transition for newly affiliated practices, aligning clinical operations across diverse care settings and reinforcing a shared standard of excellence as CVL grows.

"Cardiology is at a turning point," Dr. Victor said. "Practices are facing increasing challenges, but also new opportunities to improve patient outcomes through scale, shared infrastructure and clinical collaboration. I'm honored to help shape that future alongside like-minded peers across the Mid-Atlantic region."

Dr. Victor's appointment marks the next phase in achieving CVL's vision to fundamentally change how cardiovascular care is delivered in the United States by enabling practices to leverage best-in-class clinical pathways, practice evidence-based medicine and meet value-based care expectations.

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) is the comprehensive national platform that enables premier cardiovascular practices to scale and thrive in a dynamic market. The company brings together leading partners who are practicing at the top of their specialty and share a vision for transforming cardiovascular care delivery. Through its deep experience in cardiovascular medicine and practice development, comprehensive resources, and physician-led approach, CVL enables top-tier practices to grow in a collaborative environment focused on advancing medicine and improving patient care. Learn more at cvlhealth.com.

About Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia

Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia (CCP) is the largest independent cardiology practice in the United States, with over 90 cardiologists and 50 advanced practice providers specializing in all areas of cardiovascular care. CCP operates 30 locations across Southeastern Pennsylvania, providing comprehensive and convenient services. The practice is affiliated with nearly every major hospital in the region, allowing it to refer patients to the most appropriate institutions for their care. CCP is committed to improving patient health through advanced cardiovascular care, education, and a commitment to personalized and compassionate treatment. Learn more at ccpdocs.com.

Media Contact

Pilar Lewis, Cardiovascular Logistics, 1 4044019755, [email protected], https://cvlhealth.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Cardiovascular Logistics