Cardiovascular Logistics Names Shannon Leonard as Chief Compliance Officer

Before Cardiovascular Logistics, Leonard was the Director of Hospital Operations at the Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS), managing cardiovascular labs in each CIS partner hospital and the hospital-related and medical staff quality programs. Previously at CIS, he served as Director of Quality and Hospital Relations. From 2007 to 2010, Leonard was the Administrative Supervisor for the Orlando Regional Healthcare System, Dr. P. Phillips Hospital. From 1996 to 2007 at Advent Health in Orlando, he held various positions, including the Chief Nursing Officer, the Director of Cardiology, and the Nurse Manager for Heart Cath Recovery.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of Cardiovascular Logistics, which is transforming how cardiovascular healthcare happens," said Leonard. "We are bringing together diverse cardiovascular practices from different areas of the country to foster collaboration and share their respective best practices, enabling us to deliver the highest quality of patient care now and in the future. In my compliance position, I am committed to ensuring that we uphold industry regulations, instilling trust in our patients."

Leonard is certified as a Professional Healthcare Compliance Officer by the American Academy of Professionals and in Healthcare Privacy Compliance by the Health Care Compliance Association. In 2015, he was awarded the CIS Mary Domangue Award for exemplifying the high standards of patient care, compassion, and dedication. Leonard holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix. He received a Bachelor of Science in healthcare leadership from National Louis University.

Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) is the most comprehensive cardiovascular platform in the country. Formed in 2013, CVL is integrating the nation's best cardiology practices into one robust cardiovascular solution. CVL is fundamentally changing how cardiovascular care is delivered in the United States. The CVL platform is grounded in the mission of providing patients with the highest quality of cardiovascular care available. CVL partners with Lee Equity Partners, a New York-based private equity firm. For more information, visit www.cardiovascularlogistics.com.

