Cardiovascular Logistics Strengthens Leadership Team with Key New Hires to Drive Continued Growth

"We are thrilled to welcome Kerry, Pam, Jude, and Alia to our team during this pivotal stage of growth for Cardiovascular Logistics. We have partnered with four leading patient-centric practices across the country so far and are committed to empowering them and our future partners to thrive and lead the way in shaping the future of cardiovascular medicine," said David Konur, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiovascular Logistics. "The addition of these seasoned leaders marks a significant milestone for us. With their rich healthcare experience and significant expertise in their specialties, they will be instrumental in addressing our evolving business needs and ensuring the continued success of our practice partners and our collective ability to deliver the highest quality care to our patients."

Domangue, Jr., Pratt, and Hebert joined CVL from Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS), one of the nation's most respected multi-state cardiovascular groups, and Chiles transitioned to her current position at CVL from Lifestance Health.

In his most recent position, Domangue, Jr. served as the Executive Vice President of Accounting and Financial Reporting at CIS, which grew to 21 practices during his 27-year tenure with the company. Domangue, Jr. is a licensed certified public accountant and charted global management accountant. He holds memberships in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants (LCPA), the LCPA's South Central Chapter, and the Medical Group Management Association. He is a commissioned Louisiana Notary Public. Domangue, Jr. earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from Nicholls State University.

In her new role, Pratt draws on her extensive 29-year tenure at CIS in managing cardiology practices, where she specialized in strategic planning and operations. Previously, she was the Executive Vice President of Practice Management at CIS. Pratt is an active member of the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) and served as the President of two Louisiana MGMA chapters for multiple years. Recognized for her expertise, she was appointed as a Fellow in the American College of Medical Practice Executives in 2012 and maintains this prestigious certification today. Pratt received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Nicholls State University and a Master of Healthcare Administration from Bellevue University.

Before joining CVL, Hebert was at CIS for more than two decades, most recently serving as the Executive Vice President of Nursing Services for seven years. Prior to that role, he was the CIS Clinical Services Manager. Hebert actively participates in medical practice committees and contributes to clinical forums aimed at enhancing patient care and quality. He serves on the advisory board for the Louisiana State Board of Practical Nurses and the nursing advisory board for Fletcher Technical Community College. Hebert holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Nicholls State University and obtained his Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Healthcare Administration from the University of Louisiana.

Chiles brings nearly a decade of expertise in healthcare operations, integrations, and business strategy to the company. Most recently, she was the Senior Manager of Business Transformation and previously served as the Director of Integrations at LifeStance Health, where she managed complex integrations and fostered partnerships between diverse healthcare organizations. Chiles received a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences from James Madison University and a Master of Arts in Health and Human Services from Liberty University.

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics is the comprehensive national platform that enables premier cardiovascular practices to scale and thrive in a dynamic market. The company brings together leading partners who are practicing at the top of their specialty and share a vision for transforming cardiovascular care delivery. Through its deep experience in cardiovascular medicine and practice development, comprehensive resources, and physician-led approach, Cardiovascular Logistics enables top-tier practices to grow in a collaborative environment that's firmly focused on advancing cardiovascular medicine and improving patient care. To learn more, visit www.cardiovascularlogistics.com.

