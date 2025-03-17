Cardone Training Technologies Inc. Announces New 10X Alliance Partnership with Vendasta to Revolutionize Client Sales and Marketing Training

"By combining Vendasta's customer acquisition platform with CTTI's innovative training programs, this partnership will pave the way for digital agencies and SMBs to achieve remarkable success." - Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Training Technologies, Inc. Post this

Brendan King, CEO of Vendasta, expressed his excitement about the collaboration. "Grant Cardone and the team at CTTI are synonymous with sales mastery, and at Vendasta, we're relentless in our pursuit of empowering businesses to win more customers. This partnership is a natural fit—combining our AI-powered platform with CTTI's world-class sales training will give our partners an unparalleled advantage. Together, we're equipping agencies, franchisors, and SMBs with the tools, automation, and expertise to sell smarter, scale faster, and dominate their markets. We can't wait to see the results."

Globally trusted by over 60,000 channel partners and serving more than 5.5 million SMBs, Vendasta is transforming how businesses acquire and retain customers. With their AI-powered platform and intelligent automation, Vendasta equips partners with the tools to generate high-intent leads, close deals faster, and deliver seamless fulfillment—all while leveraging an AI workforce to handle the repetitive tasks. By combining smart automation with real-time insights, Vendasta empowers businesses to scale efficiently, optimize every customer interaction, and drive long-term growth with ease.

Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Training Technologies, Inc., also shared his enthusiasm, stating: "By combining Vendasta's customer acquisition platform with CTTI's innovative training programs, this partnership will pave the way for digital agencies and SMBs to achieve remarkable success."

Vendasta's dedication to empowering local experts resonates deeply with our 10X philosophy. We both believe in transforming businesses through strategic actions and relentless pursuit of excellence. This partnership will undeniably increase our client's proficiency in sales and marketing, ultimately leading to expansion and a commanding market presence.

Together, CTTI and Vendasta are committed to creating a dynamic ecosystem where growth-oriented businesses can thrive.

About Cardone Training Technologies, Inc.:

Cardone Training Technologies Inc. (CTTI) stands as a global leader in sales training and business consulting. Founded by internationally renowned businessman, real estate investor, private equity fund manager, and New York Times bestselling author Grant Cardone, CTTI's mission is to transform potential into performance. We equip professionals with the skills and strategies needed to thrive in today's competitive marketplace, proudly serving a diverse client base ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

For over 35 years, Grant Cardone and CTTI have been trusted providers of comprehensive business training and consulting. Our extensive offerings include online courses, live workshops, on-demand content, and personalized coaching, all meticulously designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern organizations. From new-hire training that accelerates onboarding to continuous education certifications as your company and sales team grow, we provide unmatched online sales training.

With more than 8,000 fully interactive video segments and 24/7 access and support, CTTI enables companies and individuals to leverage the unparalleled expertise of Grant Cardone and Cardone Training Technologies Inc. to achieve exceptional business success.

For more information, visit https://www.cardonetraining.com or follow us on social media.

About Vendasta

Vendasta is the leading AI software company for customer acquisition and engagement, helping businesses get more customers. And keep them. Our AI-powered platform unifies marketing, sales, and operational workflows — eliminating the need for fragmented tools and streamlining every stage of the customer journey. With proprietary SMB data, intelligent automation, and AI assistants that handle repetitive tasks, Vendasta helps businesses attract, engage, and retain customers with unmatched efficiency. Our solutions empower partners like digital marketing agencies, franchisors, and MSPs to scale operations seamlessly, optimize campaigns, and drive long-term growth.

Headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, Vendasta employs over 700 dedicated team members across offices in Saskatoon, Boca Raton, and Chennai, serving a global network of partners and SMBs.

Learn more at http://www.vendasta.com.

Media Contact

Public Relations, Cardone Training Technologies, Inc., 310-777-0255, [email protected], https://www.cardonetraining.com

SOURCE Cardone Training Technologies, Inc.