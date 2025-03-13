Cardone Training Technologies Inc. Celebrates Strategic 10X Alliance Partnership with Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA)

"Partnering with ACCA aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver transformative training that invigorates industries. We aim to empower HVACR professionals and foster a thriving industry environment." - Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Training Technologies, Inc. Post this

This new alliance with CTTI delivers exclusive webinars tailored to the needs of ACCA members, equipping them with cutting-edge sales techniques and marketing strategies grounded in Grant Cardone's famed 10X philosophy. This initiative promises to bolster the business acumen of HVACR professionals, ensuring that they remain at the forefront of industry developments and excel in a competitive market.

Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Training Technologies, Inc., shared his enthusiasm, stating: "Partnering with ACCA aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver transformative training that invigorates industries. By joining forces, we aim to empower HVACR professionals with the skills and mindset necessary to achieve unprecedented success and foster a thriving industry environment."

Together, CTTI and ACCA are dedicated to elevating the HVACR community by providing unparalleled resources and fostering a culture of growth and innovation.

About ACCA

The Air Conditioning Contractors of America is a dedicated nonprofit association uniting HVACR contractors nationwide. ACCA is committed to the advancement of HVACR professionals by offering robust education, advocacy services, and networking opportunities that propel the indoor environment and energy services community forward.

Learn more about ACCA at https://www.acca.org/home

About Cardone Training Technologies, Inc.:

Cardone Training Technologies Inc. (CTTI) stands as a global leader in sales training and business consulting. Founded by internationally renowned businessman, real estate investor, private equity fund manager, and New York Times bestselling author Grant Cardone, CTTI's mission is to transform potential into performance. We equip professionals with the skills and strategies needed to thrive in today's competitive marketplace, proudly serving a diverse client base ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

For over 35 years, Grant Cardone and CTTI have been trusted providers of comprehensive business training and consulting. Our extensive offerings include online courses, live workshops, on-demand content, and personalized coaching, all meticulously designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern organizations. From new-hire training that accelerates onboarding to continuous education certifications as your company and sales team grow, we provide unmatched online sales training.

With more than 8,000 fully interactive video segments and 24/7 access and support, CTTI enables companies and individuals to leverage the unparalleled expertise of Grant Cardone and Cardone Training Technologies Inc. to achieve exceptional business success.

For more information, visit https://www.cardonetraining.com or follow us on social media.

