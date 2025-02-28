Cardone Training Technologies, Inc. Partners with the Midwest Roofing Contractors Association to Empower Roofing Contractors with Specialized Educational Resources

"At CTTI, we believe in delivering practical, results-driven training, and we're excited to bring that expertise to the MRCA community to support their journey toward success" - Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Training Technologies Post this

Morgan Arwood, Membership Director of the MRCA stated, "Partnering with Cardone Training Technologies is a significant milestone for the MRCA, as we continuously strive to provide superior value to our members. CTTI's expertise in business training is unparalleled, and we are confident this collaboration will equip our members with valuable tools and insights to drive growth and innovation."

Through this partnership, MRCA members will gain access to specialized educational resources tailored to the unique needs of roofing contractors. The programs will focus on essential business skills, technical knowledge, safety protocols, and legal guidance to help members thrive in the competitive industry landscape.

"Our partnership with the MRCA is an opportunity to empower roofing contractors with the skills and knowledge they need to scale their businesses. At CTTI, we believe in delivering practical, results-driven training, and we're excited to bring that expertise to the MRCA community to support their journey toward success," said Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Training Technologies, Inc.

This strategic alliance reflects both organizations' shared commitment to fostering a vibrant and thriving roofing contractor community. By combining MRCA's industry-specific insights with CTTI's renowned training methodologies, this partnership aims to set a new benchmark for excellence in the roofing industry.

About MRCA:

The Midwest Roofing Contractors Association (MRCA) is an independent regional roofing contractors' association organized to assist member roofing contracting companies to prosper in their businesses by being a contractor advocate; acting as an industry spokesman; disseminating information to the membership by means of a bi-monthly newsletter; providing valuable education at annual conference; and being an active resource for members with technical, business management, safety and legal advice. MRCA is the 'Roofing Contractors Advocate!' To learn more, visit https://www.mrca.org/

About Cardone Training Technologies, Inc.:

Cardone Training Technologies Inc. (CTTI) stands as a global leader in sales training and business consulting. Founded by internationally renowned businessman, real estate investor, private equity fund manager, and New York Times bestselling author Grant Cardone, CTTI's mission is to transform potential into performance. We equip professionals with the skills and strategies needed to thrive in today's competitive marketplace, proudly serving a diverse client base ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

For over 35 years, Grant Cardone and CTTI have been trusted providers of comprehensive business training and consulting. Our extensive offerings include online courses, live workshops, on-demand content, and personalized coaching, all meticulously designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern organizations. From new-hire training that accelerates onboarding to continuous education certifications as your company and sales team grow, we provide unmatched online sales training.

To learn more, visit https://www.cardonetraining.com

