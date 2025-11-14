Care Advantage, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Attentive Angels Home Care

"We're thrilled to welcome Attentive Angels Home Care to the Care Advantage family," said CEO David Wagnon. "This milestone expands our footprint into South Carolina and allows us to serve more people with the quality and compassion that define our mission." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Attentive Angels Home Care into the Care Advantage family," said David Wagnon, CEO of Care Advantage. "This partnership represents an exciting milestone as we extend our footprint into South Carolina—a market where we see tremendous opportunity to serve more individuals and families with the same quality and compassion that define our mission. Attentive Angels has built an outstanding reputation for care, and we look forward to building on their success as we continue our strategic growth across the region."

"Building Attentive Angels has been one of the greatest honors of my life," said Davette Brown, RN, Founder of Attentive Angels. "After ten years of serving our community with trust, compassion, and excellence, we are proud to join the Care Advantage family. Their values align perfectly with ours, and we are confident that our clients, caregivers, and employees will continue to thrive under their leadership. This next chapter ensures that the legacy of care we've built will grow even stronger."

Tony Strange, the company's Executive Chairman, added, "Searchlight Capital, our equity sponsor, is extremely supportive and has committed the necessary capital to continue to consolidate the Personal Care Space. We look forward to identifying additional opportunities to strengthen our platform in the way that Dave and Davette have described. Congratulations to the team."

About Care Advantage:

Care Advantage, Inc. was founded in 1988 and provides in-home healthcare services by trained and licensed Professional Caregivers to ensure patients remain safe, healthy, and happy in their home environments. Each patient's care plan is tailor-made to suit their specific needs, concentrating on assistance with Activities of Daily Living (ADL's). Core service areas include personal care (bathing, grooming, dressing, toileting), household help (meal preparation, laundry, light housekeeping), and companionship (conversation and company, emotional support, socialization). Corporate headquarters are in Richmond, VA, and there are over 35 office locations throughout Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. To learn more about our mission to lift up every community we serve, visit www.careadvantageinc.com.

About Attentive Angels:

Attentive Angels Home Care is a full-service, non-medical home care agency based in Columbia, South Carolina. The company offers in-home care services to seniors, individuals with cognitive disabilities, and those recovering from surgery. The company was founded and privately operated by registered nurse Davette Brown, who emphasizes dignity, respect, and holistic support through the thorough screening of Certified Nurse Aides and Personal Care Assistants. The company serves Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Sumter, Kershaw, Clarendon, and surrounding counties.

