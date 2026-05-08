Care Advantage, Inc. Announces Acquisition of First Priority Home Care

"First Priority Home Care has earned a strong reputation in Columbia, and their commitment to quality, compassion, and in-home support aligns with our values. We're excited to welcome their team and support continued growth as we expand across South Carolina," said Care Advantage CEO David Wagnon. Post this

"First Priority Home Care has built a strong reputation in the Columbia community through its commitment to dependable, client‑focused care," said David Wagnon, CEO of Care Advantage. "Their emphasis on quality, compassion, and supporting individuals at home aligns closely with our values. We are excited to welcome the First Priority team and look forward to supporting their continued growth as we expand our presence in South Carolina."

"Going through this business transaction was both challenging and rewarding," said Donald Fletcher, former CEO of First Priority Home Care. "Working with Dave and Tony was an excellent experience; Dave was transparent and consistent throughout the entire process, which made the transition much easier. Since my wife and I founded First Priority Home Care in 2013 after my military retirement, my goal has been to operate with honor, integrity, and respect. I am confident that Dave and the Care Advantage team will take First Priority to the next level because they truly care about making a difference."

About Care Advantage

Care Advantage, Inc. was founded in 1988 and provides in-home care services by trained and licensed Professional Caregivers to ensure patients remain safe, healthy, and happy in their home environments. Each patient's care plan is tailor-made to suit their specific needs, concentrating on assistance with Activities of Daily Living (ADL's). Core service areas include personal care, household help, and companionship. Corporate headquarters are in Richmond, VA and there are over 30 office locations throughout Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, South Carolina, and Washington D.C. To learn more about Care Advantage's mission to lift-up every community we serve, visit www.careadvantageinc.com.

About First Priority Home Care

First Priority Home Care is a non‑medical home care agency based in Columbia, South Carolina, providing in‑home support services to seniors and adults who need assistance. The organization is focused on delivering dependable, client‑centered care that supports safety, independence, and quality of life. First Priority Home Care offers a range of services including personal care, companionship, respite care, transportation assistance, and support with daily living activities.

Media Contact

Shreyas Kataria, Care Advantage, Inc., 1 804-356-7804, [email protected], www.careadvantageinc.com

SOURCE Care Advantage, Inc.