Care Advantage, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Neighborly Home Care's DE Locations

"We are excited to welcome the Neighborly team to Care Advantage, and support their continued growth as we expand our services across the region," said David Wagnon, CEO of Care Advantage, Inc. Post this

"Neighborly Home Care has built a deeply respected presence in Delaware, grounded in a commitment to reliability, compassion, and doing what's right for the families they serve," said David Wagnon, CEO of Care Advantage. "Their focus on high‑quality, compassionate care and their strong community relationships make them an exceptional fit for our organization. We are excited to welcome the Neighborly team and support their continued growth as we expand our services across the region."

"I've had many conversations over the years with various potential buyers, but Care Advantage is the first company that understands the value of our team working in Delaware," said Rhod Rhen, CEO of Neighborly Home Care. "Because Care Advantage knows how important our people are, I feel confident that their approach will best preserve the culture that has been so instrumental to our success."

Tony Strange, the company's Executive Chairman, added, "Searchlight Capital, our equity sponsor, is extremely supportive and has committed the necessary capital to continue to consolidate the Personal Care Space. We look forward to identifying additional opportunities to strengthen our platform in the way that Dave and Rod have described. Congratulations to the team."

About Care Advantage:

Care Advantage, Inc. was founded in 1988 and provides in-home care services by trained and licensed Professional Caregivers to ensure patients remain safe, healthy, and happy in their home environments. Each patient's care plan is tailor-made to suit their specific needs, concentrating on assistance with Activities of Daily Living (ADL's). Core service areas include personal care, household help, and companionship. Corporate headquarters are in Richmond, VA and there are over 30 office locations throughout Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, South Carolina, and Washington D.C. To learn more about our mission to lift-up every community we serve, visit www.careadvantageinc.com.

About Neighborly Home Care:

Neighborly Home Care is a full‑service, non‑medical home care agency providing in‑home services to seniors, adults with disabilities, and individuals needing support in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Founded by Rod Rhen, Neighborly is known for its selective Caregiver hiring process and creating customized care plans that prioritize safety, independence, and dignity. Neighborly offers senior care, disability care, respite care, live‑in support, transportation assistance, and recovery companionship.

Contact

For any inquiries, please contact Shreyas Kataria, Chief Development Officer at [email protected] or 804-356-7804.

Media Contact

Shreyas Kataria, Chief Development Officer, Care Advantage, Inc., 1 804-356-7804, [email protected], www.careadvantageinc.com

SOURCE Care Advantage, Inc.