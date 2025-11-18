Care Transformation Studio Partners with Vanderbilt School of Nursing to Empower Faculty and Alumni to Share Expertise Outside of Traditional Academic Settings

Phil Gibbs, CEO of Care Transformation Studio noted, "Health care leaders need access to human intelligence that matches the speed and convenience they are becoming accustomed to with artificial intelligence." Post this

While online and distance learning are not new, access to expertise on-demand is a rapidly evolving field driven by technology and specifically AI. Phil Gibbs, CEO of Care Transformation Studio noted, "Most health care leaders who need to access expertise to make complex decisions about improving the health system do not have the luxury of waiting for answers from today's traditional solutions and often can't afford expensive consultants. They need human intelligence that matches the speed and convenience they are becoming accustomed to with artificial intelligence."

Prestigious academic institutions like VUSN are home to deep expertise, but access is generally limited to physical and virtual classrooms. VUSN Dean Pamela Jeffries, PhD, FAAN, ANEF, FSSH, said that in addition to the school's traditional degree programs in classroom and simulation environments, its partnership with the Care Transformation Studio allows the school to embrace adaptable learning models. "This will include AI powered technologies that enable access at the time of need and greater engagement," Jeffries said. "In addition to the School's exceptional faculty, we have 13,000 active alumni who will be able to conveniently share their expertise with the broader health care community while continuing their own professional development."

Nurses and other health care leaders around the globe who are working to improve the delivery of health care will be able to engage with individual VUSN faculty and alumni for brief consults and project work, scheduling, paying for, and delivering the engagements on the platform, as well as having greater access to micro-credential programming offered by VUSN. Users not only will be able to interact directly with faculty members and alumni but soon will be able to interact with the expert's AI agent on demand.

In addition to the VUSN faculty and alumni, the Studio features other leading health care experts as well as panels of experts on specific topics, with the initial focus on Value-Based Care, Telehealth and Virtual Health, AI Readiness, and Go-to-Market Strategies. Some experts on the platform are also available for interim project work and fractional placements.

About Vanderbilt University School of Nursing:

Vanderbilt University School of Nursing is one of the U.S.'s top graduate nursing schools, recognized for excellence in nursing education, practice and research. A top choice for nurse practitioner and nurse-midwifery education, it is one of 11 schools that are part of Vanderbilt University, a private research university in Nashville, Tennessee, acknowledged for its academic discipline, research and selectivity.

About Care Transformation Studio, Inc.:

Care Transformation Studio offers a digital platform providing health care organizations convenient access to the world's expertise in health care. With the future of work moving to freelance and fractional in an AI powered world, the Studio's human health care experts offer consults, project engagements, and fractional leadership. Health care organizations access the expertise they need, on demand, while remaining nimble and able to adapt to change.

Media Contact

Phil Gibbs, Care Transformation Studio, Inc., 1 6155004881, [email protected], https://www.caretransformation.studio/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Care Transformation Studio, Inc.