Carecubes Names Kabir Gulati CEO as Company Accelerates National Expansion

"I'm honored to be joining Carecubes at this inflection point, and grateful to Alex for the trust he's placed in me to lead the company into its next chapter." - CEO Kabir Gulati Post this

Laskey, who founded Carecubes and recruited Gulati to lead the company into its next phase of growth, will transition to Executive Chairman, where he will continue to shape Carecubes' strategy and partnerships.

Gulati assumes the CEO role at a pivotal moment of expansion for Carecubes. With Ebola emerging in Central and East Africa, the hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius and historic global gatherings on the horizon, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics, hospitals and public health systems are placing renewed focus on infectious disease readiness. Carecubes is well-positioned to support that effort, giving frontline providers a rapidly deployable tool wherever and whenever care is needed.

In March, the company closed a $6.5 million Series A backed by some of the most influential leaders in American healthcare, including Mark Bertolini (CEO of Oscar Health, former CEO of Aetna), Bill Hawkins (former CEO of Medtronic) and Henrietta Fore (former Administrator of USAID), alongside an advisory board featuring Mike Kaufmann (former CEO of Cardinal Health), Andy Stern (former Chairman of SEIU) and Joe Grogan (former Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council).

The Carecube ISTARI has been adopted by hospitals, clinics and emergency response systems across 47 communities in 15 states and territories, including Bellevue Hospital of NYC Health + Hospitals, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, Cooper University Health Care, and the Maryland Hospital Association.

Laskey previously founded and took public the energy software company Opower (NYSE: OPWR). Under his leadership, Carecubes evolved from an early innovation supported by DARPA, the CDC, and ASPR. It was developed into a nationally adopted solution for infectious disease response in partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which recently spearheaded the successful transportation and quarantine of American cruise ship passengers exposed to hantavirus.

"I'm honored to be joining Carecubes at this inflection point, and grateful to Alex for the trust he's placed in me to lead the company into its next chapter," said Kabir Gulati, CEO of Carecubes. "What stood out to me from the start is how intentionally this team listens to the people on the frontlines. With a Series A closed, dozens of leading health systems already deploying the Carecube, and a roster of investors and advisors few companies can match, the runway in front of us is extraordinary."

"Carecubes is entering a moment of tremendous opportunity, and Kabir is the right leader to help us seize it," said Alex Laskey, Executive Chairman of Carecubes. "I recruited Kabir because he brings both a fresh perspective on infectious disease containment and a proven ability to scale solutions that matter. We just closed a Series A with extraordinary partners, our device is in the hands of frontline clinicians in dozens of communities, and the demand signals from the field are only growing stronger. As Executive Chairman, I'll continue working alongside Kabir and our team to expand our impact and shape what comes next."

"I invested in Carecubes because it's the kind of practical innovation our healthcare system desperately needs. It protects patients, supports providers, and helps hospitals respond to outbreaks without buckling under the strain," said Mark Bertolini, CEO of Oscar Health. "With Alex moving to Executive Chairman after building a strong business with impressive traction, and Kabir stepping in as CEO to leverage his deep expertise in healthcare, I'm confident we'll see Carecubes in more and more hospitals across the U.S. and around the world."

Previously, Gulati was VP of Product at CancerIQ, scaling precision oncology tools to improve early detection and care pathways, and Head of Product at DawnLight, where he set the vision for AI-driven contactless vitals monitoring. Earlier in his career, at SwipeSense, he brought to market solutions that improved nurse operational efficiency and infection-prevention workflows, a through-line connecting directly to Carecubes' mission.

About Carecubes

Carecubes is a healthcare solutions company dedicated to eliminating infectious disease transmission in healthcare settings. The Carecube ISTARI is an FDA 510(k)-approved isolation unit built for rapid deployment wherever care is needed. It flips the traditional model of infection control: instead of patients waiting alone behind closed doors, separated from loved ones, and receiving less frequent visits from doctors and nurses due to PPE constraints, the Carecube isolates the pathogen—allowing for exceptional, safe, and compassionate care in any setting.

The Carecube was designed and built in close partnership with the University of Nebraska's Global Center for Health Security and the world's leading infectious disease doctors. Its development was funded in part by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and further supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), and it has been granted permanent 510(k) authorization from the FDA.

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Media Contact

Marc Costanzo, Carecubes, 1 402-206-4527, [email protected], https://carecubes.com/

SOURCE Carecubes