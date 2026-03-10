Career CISO Patricia Titus Brings Depth of Security and Protection Expertise to BlackCloak Advisory Board

"Patti's experience in corporate security and understanding of the importance of comprehensive executive protection perfectly align with our vision and mission of safeguarding the world's most targeted individuals," said Dr. Chris Pierson, BlackCloak's Founder and CEO. Post this

Titus joins BlackCloak's Advisory Board at a pivotal time for the DEP innovator. The company is experiencing significant momentum, having nearly doubled its year-over-year Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in 2025, with DEP achieving recognition as a critical "must-have" component of strategic enterprise cybersecurity. She joins existing BlackCloak Advisory Board members Roland Cloutier and Malcolm Harkins.

"It's a tremendous honor to welcome such an accomplished security leader to our advisory board. I first met Patti around 2010, and it's been amazing to see her career and impact be felt around the halls of some of the largest companies out there. Patti's experience in corporate security and understanding of the importance of comprehensive executive protection perfectly align with our vision and mission of safeguarding the world's most targeted individuals," said Dr. Chris Pierson, BlackCloak's Founder and CEO. "As our team continues its passionate work to ensure the highest levels of protection for executives, high-net-worth individuals, and their families, Patti's expertise and perspective will help us further advance Digital Executive Protection to meet the rising tide of threats and cybercriminal activities against high-profile leaders and their loved ones."

"I'm thrilled to join BlackCloak's advisory board and contribute to its work in a high-stakes area most of us would rather ignore: the reality that our digital footprints, when unmonitored and unmanaged, can introduce significant risk in our personal and professional lives," said Titus. "As humans, a million things can happen in our private lives, and in today's environment, those events can become public knowledge in an instant. BlackCloak's DEP capabilities are unmatched and inherently necessary in this rapidly evolving landscape. With the need for digital bodyguards never higher and the demand for this level of personal concierge support never more urgent, the company is well positioned for explosive growth."

Throughout her career, Titus has directed the execution of comprehensive security strategies, ensuring alignment with strategic business imperatives and strict compliance with international regulatory standards.

Noted for her profound knowledge in risk management, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity operations, and crisis management, Titus has a demonstrated history of optimizing security architectures, enhancing organizational resilience, and integrating advanced technologies, specifically AI, into security programs. Currently, she extends her expertise through service on the boards of Black Kite and Glasswing Ventures.

For more information about BlackCloak's Digital Executive Protection services, visit blackcloak.io.

