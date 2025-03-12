Career Gridlock: 60% of Workers Feel Trapped in Jobs They Want to Leave

"Career changes can feel daunting, especially when financial concerns and uncertainty come into play," says Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now. "But today's job market is shifting—employers are prioritizing skills over degrees, and switching careers doesn't mean starting from scratch." Post this

Career change as a path to happiness: Despite nearly two-thirds (66%) believing a career change could improve their happiness, only 13% have successfully made the switch.

Current career transitions: 18% are actively pursuing a career change, while 36% have considered it but taken no action.

Workers struggle to break free from unfulfilling jobs – 60% have stayed in a role longer than they wanted.

Financial concerns dominate career change fears – 35% fear taking a pay cut, and 34% worry about financial instability.

Career pivots are becoming more socially accepted – 68% say career shifts are more acceptable now than five years ago.

Workers prioritize faster, more flexible upskilling – 56% prefer on-the-job learning over returning to school, and only 16% would pursue a new degree.

Fear of Pay Cuts and Financial Instability Are Top Barriers to Career Change

Financial instability and salary concerns are the biggest barriers to career change – 35% fear starting over at a lower salary, while 34% worry about financial instability during the transition.

Uncertainty about career fit adds to the hesitation – 32% are uncertain whether a new career would be a good fit, adding another layer of caution.

Skill gaps and competition are also top concerns – 20% are worried about gaining the necessary skills, and 14% fear competing with more experienced candidates.

Top Motivators for Career Changers:

Higher salary and benefits drive career changes – 57% cite the desire for better pay and benefits as their top motivation for switching careers.

Work-life balance is a key priority – 29% are seeking better work-life balance as a primary reason for considering a career change.

Remote work continues to be a growing appeal – 19% are drawn to the flexibility of remote work opportunities.

Job dissatisfaction fuels many career transitions – 17% are motivated by burnout or dissatisfaction with their current job, while 15% are driven by passion for a new industry or role.

"Career changes can feel daunting, especially when financial concerns and uncertainty come into play," says Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now. "But today's job market is shifting—employers are prioritizing skills over degrees, and switching careers doesn't mean starting from scratch. By leveraging transferable skills and taking a strategic approach to the job search, workers can transition into new roles with confidence."

Workers Prefer On-the-Job Learning Over Traditional Education

On-the-job learning is the top choice for career changers – 56% prefer gaining new skills through self-teaching or employer-provided training rather than returning to school.

Formal education takes a backseat – Only 16% would go back to school for a degree, while 32% would opt for an online certification.

Career Changers Want Quick Upskilling

Speed matters for career changers – 56% are only willing to invest six months or less in gaining new skills for a career transition.

Short-term training is preferred – Nearly a quarter (24%) want to upskill in less than three months, while 32% are open to a 3–6 month commitment.

Long-term education is a tough sell – Only 9% are willing to spend more than two years preparing for a career change, showing a strong preference for fast, flexible learning options.

For a deeper dive into how financial fears, skills gaps, and career uncertainty are keeping workers stuck in their jobs, please visit https://www.resume-now.com/job-resources/careers/career-gridlock-report or contact Joseph Santaella at [email protected].

Methodology:

The findings provided were gathered through a Pollfish survey conducted of 1,000 American workers on February 23, 2025. Participants were asked about their career satisfaction, willingness to switch industries, obstacles to career change, and preferred skill-building methods. Participants responded to various question types, including yes/no questions, open-ended questions, scale-based questions gauging agreement levels, and questions that permitted the selection of multiple options from a list of answers.

