Career Key Launches PathAdvisor: AI-Powered Career Planning App for Students and Adults Making Career Changes

PathAdvisor builds on Career Key's 25-year history of providing research-backed assessments used by millions of people in education and workforce settings. With its direct-to-consumer launch, individuals can now access the same tools previously available only through top higher education and workforce institutions. This month, EdTech Digest recognized PathAdvisor as a 2025 Cool Tool Award Finalist in the competitive digital courseware solution category.

"We identified gaps in holistic, practical, and trusted career planning that people need now more than ever, as AI and uncertainty about college ROI transform our career and education decisions," said Juliet Jones-Vlasceanu, President and CEO of Career Key. "PathAdvisor fills these gaps by bringing together the latest in AI technology and proven positive psychology and career development practices to help people make progress toward becoming happier on their academic or professional journey."

Personalized, Award-Winning Career Guidance at Home

PathAdvisor guides users through short, interactive activities and assessments that match them to academic programs, occupations, and work environments where they are more likely to succeed and feel fulfilled. The career path tool includes:

AI-enabled personalization,

Career Key's validated Career Decision Profile® and Career Key Discovery® career assessment,

Modern, unique use of Holland's Theory of Career Choice (RIASEC or Holland Codes),

Mobile-first design and accessibility for all users.

PathAdvisor Student focuses on high school and early college students' postsecondary education and career decisions, while PathAdvisor Transitions is designed for adults considering a career change, returning to school, or exploring new professional opportunities.

Focus on Well-Being and Anxiety Reduction

PathAdvisor emphasizes "career well-being"—defined by Career Key as liking what you do each day. This element of well-being is twice as influential on a person's happiness than any other element. By helping users understand themselves and what makes them happy, the app aims to reduce decision-making anxiety and increase satisfaction with chosen paths.

The tool is intended to be especially useful for parents and family supporting college major decisions that impact young adults' college choices, as well as professionals seeking clarity about their next steps.

Risk-free, Ongoing Support

PathAdvisor is now available as an annual subscription with affordable pricing and a money-back guarantee.

About Career Key

Founded by Dr. Lawrence K. Jones, NCC, Career Key (www.careerkey.org) is a woman-owned publisher of digital learning and career path tools based on the best science and practices of career counseling. Its 1EdTech certified learning tool is used by top higher education institutions including the University of Toronto, Kansas State University, and the University of Alabama. Career Key supports over 4 million users annually.

