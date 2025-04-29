Career Key's PathAdvisor Named 2025 EdTech Cool Tool Award Finalist for Digital Courseware Solution

"EdTech Digest's recognition reinforces what our partners tell us and the data shows every semester—PathAdvisor makes a measurable difference to strengthen students' sense of direction, comfort, and self-clarity," said Juliet Jones-Vlasceanu, CEO of Career Key. Post this

Recently profiled in leading business education magazine AACSB Insights, Prove It! Measuring Gen Z's Career Readiness, PathAdvisor has attracted attention for its ability to measure a course's impact on student professional readiness for thousands of students at a time.

"EdTech Digest's recognition reinforces what our partners tell us and the data shows every semester—PathAdvisor makes a measurable difference to strengthen students' sense of direction, comfort, and self-clarity," said Juliet Jones-Vlasceanu, CEO of Career Key. "Institutions need scalable, affordable digital course materials that go beyond content delivery and truly support student success. That's exactly what PathAdvisor does."

Now in its 15th year, the EdTech Awards from EdTech Digest celebrate the most effective and innovative education technology tools that support learners and educators worldwide. Finalists were chosen based on clarity, value, efficacy, and potential to impact learning outcomes.

A Scalable Approach to Student Success

PathAdvisor's flexible, mobile-first design allows schools to embed short, personalized digital courseware modules into required courses—helping students develop lifelong career competencies from the start of their academic journey. It is customized by institution to include the majors and education programs they offer, alongside tailored student support resources.

Key features include:

Validated Career Assessments: Includes Career Key Discovery® and Career Decision Profile® to identify student needs, track growth, and deliver personalized insights.

Easy to Assign Modules: 5 to 20-minute learning activities focused on self-awareness, decision-making, and future planning.

Data Dashboards for Faculty and Advisors: Easy access to key metrics and student readiness indicators to drive program decisions and additional support.

LMS Integration: Seamlessly integrates into Canvas, Blackboard, Moodle and other platforms using LTI 1.3 certification by 1EdTech/IMS Global.

1st Day Digital Delivery in affordability programs for course materials (Inclusive Access, Equitable Access).

Accessible Support for All: Low-cost, disability accessible courseware backed by 25+ years of peer-reviewed research.

By integrating career development into the learning experience, institutions can support early major selection, increase retention and belonging, and demonstrate impact through measurable outcomes—without adding administrative burden.

"PathAdvisor meets students where they are—inside the classroom and LMS—and gives institutions the tools to track and support professional and career readiness in real time," said Jones-Vlasceanu. "It's more than a digital course material. It's a system for empowering student well-being and long-term success."

Availability and Distribution Channels

PathAdvisor is available through the largest global digital learning platforms: VitalSource (including Barnes and Noble College) and Follett Higher Education. These "no access code" partnership integrations ensure the best student and faculty user experience. K12 school districts can access PathAdvisor through any LMS.

About Career Key

Founded by counseling psychologist Dr. Lawrence K. Jones, NCC, Career Key (www.careerkey.org) is a Seattle-based, women-owned business publishing digital learning tools based on the best science and practices of career counseling. Career Key is used by top research institutions including the University of Toronto Mississauga, Kansas State University, Texas State University, and the University of Alabama. Career Key supports over 4 million users annually.

Media Contact

Juliet Jones-Vlasceanu, Career Key, Inc., 1 425 395-4604, [email protected], https://www.careerkey.org/

SOURCE Career Key, Inc.