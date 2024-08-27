Career Nurse Creates Resource to Help Others Understand Exactly What Nurses Do

Sherry Shaffer Ratajczak draws from over 40 years of experience to help educate anyone, both within and outside of the healthcare world, and especially those thinking about going into nursing as a profession. Post this

"Nurses are incredibly valuable, and they deserve to have others understand how valuable they are," said Ratajczak, "but to accomplish this, people need to know what nurses do. I've had so many remarkable patient experiences over the course of my career, as have all nurses, and this needs to be better known, and understood by others."

Ratajczak began her career as a critical care nurse in a shock and trauma unit, and later in a cardiothoracic intensive care unit (ICU). She has been a manager of a renal failure/renal transplant unit, a neurosurgical ICU, and a medical ICU. After completing a master's degree in nursing administration, she later completed a post-master's certificate program to become a pediatric nurse practitioner. She also worked in academia as faculty, then became director of an accelerated Bachelor of Nursing program.

"Every day, nurses experience the good, the bad, the ugly, and the just plain sad," said Ratajczak. "Some days go well, and you leave feeling good. Others are so much worse. However, at the end of every day, nurses go home and then come back the next day and do it all over again. It's called being a nurse."

"Who's Caring For You?"

By Sherry Shaffer Ratajczak

ISBN: 9781665756426 (softcover); 9781665756419 (hardcover); 9781665756433 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Sherry Shaffer Ratajczak received her BSN from LaSalle University, Philadelphia, Pa., a master's in nursing administration from Villanova University, Villanova, Pa., and a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner certificate from Gwynedd Mercy University, Gwynedd Valley, Pa. She enjoys taking her dogs for walks on the beach, biking, bingo, reading and going out to dinner with friends. She loves SCUBA and is certified at the Advanced Open Water Diver level. She currently resides in Atlantic City, N.J. To learn more, please visit http://www.sherrysr.com.

