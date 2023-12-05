Career.io partners with Certiport to offer career-advancement services for students in select U.S. schools

"We are especially excited about partnering with Certiport because of its unparalleled benefits to various audiences: career-driven professionals, students, and educators," said Todd Goldstein, Executive Vice President of Partnerships, for Talent Inc., the parent company of Career.io Post this

"We are especially excited about partnering with Certiport because of its unparalleled benefits to various audiences: career-driven professionals, students, and educators," said Todd Goldstein, Executive Vice President of Partnerships, for Talent Inc., the parent company of Career.io. "For Certiport's career-driven professionals and students, Career.io helps educate them about how to develop a more professional resume, practice their interview skills, and job-search more strategically – enabling them to land their dream job faster and negotiate a higher salary. Additionally, Career.io provides educators with all the tools and resources needed to help guide their students in a fun, interactive, and engaging way for learning more about career development and potential career paths."

Initially, the Career.io integration will be available for purchase by Certiport Authorized Testing Centers only in the United States. Access to this functionality can be added into the institutions' certification license bundle and offered to students. Through this annual seat-license offering, institutions can extend the suite of Career.io products and services to students to assist with their career preparation. Graduating students can continue to use Career.io by signing up for a plan, with all their information being saved on their profile.

"Certifications achieved by students at school provide them with a significant advantage when they progress to college or into a career. These certifications not only demonstrate that the student is proficient in the skill they have acquired, but listing the certification on their resume also demonstrates that they are dedicated to continual education and self-development. These are traits that colleges and employers want to see in their candidates," said Craig Bushman, General Manager, Certiport. "We are proud to be able to offer the Career.io product with the integration into our certification system to our partnered educational institutions. We are confident that this will further provide their students with the necessary resources to succeed in their careers."

Career.io and Certiport encourage institutions to contact their respective Certiport Territory Manager for more information on how they can access Career.io for their students.

To contact Certiport, complete the form here. Learn more about Career.io here.

Press Contact:

Greg Forbes, [email protected] +44 782 431 3448

About Certiport

Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 15,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Certified Fundamentals certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Professional certification program, the Autodesk Certified User certification program, the Intuit certification program, the App Development with Swift certification program, the Unity Certified User certification program, the Communication Skills for Business certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification, and the Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification program. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 26 languages worldwide. For more information, http://www.certiport.com or follow Certiport on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/certiport.

"Certiport" is a registered trademark of NCS Pearson, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Career.io:

Launched in 2022 as part of the Talent Inc. suite of brands, Career.io is the ultimate career companion. Whether you're exploring career paths, searching for a new job, trying to advance your career, or seeking to make a complete career change, Career.io offers a combination of AI and human-powered services to help you unlock your full potential. Its innovative platform offers a wide range of products and career services to help individuals at all stages of their careers, from students and recent graduates to experienced professionals and executives.

Media Contact

Greg Forbes, Certiport, +44 (0) 7824 313448, [email protected], www.certiport.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Certiport