Careerspan and Startery Partner to Accelerate Purpose-Driven Career Discovery and Startup Hiring

"At Careerspan, we believe the way people talk about their work should reflect not just what they've done, but who they are and where they're headed." -Vrijen Attawar, CEO of Careerspan Post this

"At Careerspan, we believe the way people talk about their work should reflect not just what they've done, but who they are and where they're headed," said Vrijen Attawar, Co-founder and CEO of Careerspan. "Startery shares our belief in purpose-driven work, and this partnership gives their applicants the space to reflect, articulate their value and take control of their career story, all while helping startups make more informed, human-centered hiring decisions."

Startery job seekers will move through Careerspan's structured coaching conversations, which guide them through a thoughtful and scaffolded process of surfacing and expressing the depth of their experience. The result is stronger applications and an evolution in how candidates approach the job search, career growth and their own sense of professional identity.

Startery hiring partners will immediately encounter more complete, compelling applicant profiles that highlight readiness, potential and alignment with mission-driven work. Careerspan users will not experience a change in experience unless they explicitly begin a job search with Startery.

"One of the biggest challenges in hiring is seeing the full person behind the resume," said Tejas Ravindra, Founder of Startery. "Careerspan helps our applicants do the deep work of understanding and expressing what really drives them. That's not just valuable for our review process. It makes them stronger candidates for any opportunity. We're thrilled to partner with a team that shares our belief in work that's both high-impact and deeply aligned with purpose."

For more information on the partnership or to learn more about Careerspan, visit mycareerspan.com or follow Careerspan on LinkedIn.

About Careerspan

Careerspan is an AI-powered hiring and career growth platform that transforms brief coaching conversations into structured data on candidates' mindset, values, and soft skills—the critical qualities traditional resumes miss. For job seekers, Careerspan systematically guides career growth by identifying personal strengths, clearly communicating them to employers, and thoughtfully connecting candidates with timely, aligned job opportunities. For hiring teams and talent platforms, Careerspan delivers a scalable source of qualitative talent insights through an API-ready data layer, enabling precise, bias-reduced talent matching. Founded in 2023 by second-time co-founders Vrijen Attawar and Logan Currie, Careerspan is building toward a future where talent is recognized based on genuine potential, not just past credentials. For more information, visit mycareerspan.com.

About Startery

Startery is a workforce-as-a-service marketplace that connects emerging talent and experienced operators with high-impact startup projects. Rooted in the Japanese concept of ikigai, Startery is redefining the future of work by aligning talent with purpose-driven opportunities. Startery is building a trusted, values-driven community of talent that startups can tap into to get real work done—strategy, design, and technology—at a fraction of the cost and time of full-time hiring. For more information, visit startery.io.

Media Contact

Megan Gasper, Careerspan, 1 7736698090, [email protected], https://www.mycareerspan.com/

SOURCE Careerspan