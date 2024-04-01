Carefree Covered RV Storage Celebrates Opening of Fifth Arizona Location

Bringing much needed covered RV storage to the City of Surprise

SURPRISE, Ariz., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carefree Covered RV Storage is pleased to announce the grand opening of its fifth covered RV facility in the Phoenix metropolitan area and its first in the city's northern suburb of Surprise.

Carefree Covered RV Storage developed the Surprise, Arizona property within nine months. The site at 18415 W. Deer Valley Rd. was approved as the last all RV storage facility with open canopies within Surprise city limits. The 14-acre project will offer 632 spaces of covered parking.

In addition to high quality covered parking, the Carefree Surprise location features 24-hour security, a branded dog park, and a customer welcome center. Free amenities include charging outlets, self RV wash/vacuum/water/air, sewer dump, Wi-Fi access, and ice.

"We are so excited to open our first location in the northwestern Phoenix metro area," said Barry Raber, BPT's president. "With 15,000 homes planned within five miles, we have a lot of potential clients to introduce our unique brand to."

Development partners on this project included A.T. Meridian Construction, Done Deal Iron Works, Pender Engineering, and Withey Morris Baugh, PLC. Financing was provided by The Commerce Bank of Oregon, a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

The Surprise facility marks Carefree Covered RV's seventh location in the company's portfolio across Arizona and Texas. The company has plans to build two additional facilities and is actively seeking additional all-RV storage properties in the Phoenix and Dallas metropolitan areas. Visit www.carefreecoveredrvstorage.com or contact Raber directly for more information or to suggest business opportunities.

Business Property Trust, LLC, is a niche real estate investment firm located in Portland, Oregon. The company, founded in 1999, purchases and operates self-storage through its Bargain Storage brand and covered recreational vehicle parking through Carefree Covered RV Storage.

Media Contact

Kristina Blankenship, Carefree Covered RV Storage, 1 5032783434, [email protected], CarefreeCoveredRVStorage.com

SOURCE Carefree Covered RV Storage