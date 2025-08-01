Carefree Covered RV Storage Expands Footprint in Wylie, Texas

New Wylie Site Joins Fully Leased St. Paul Hub

WYLIE, Texas, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carefree Covered RV Storage, a division of Business Property Trust, proudly announces the acquisition of Wylie Boat & RV Storage, located at 3855 Osage Lane in Wylie, Texas, effective July 31, 2025.

The 10-acre facility features a mix of 228 enclosed and uncovered storage spaces, complementing Carefree's commitment to offering a variety of secure, convenient storage options for RV and boat owners.

Following the acquisition, Carefree will invest in site improvements including fresh paint, updated signage, and enhanced security features.

The new location will be managed from Carefree's established St. Paul facility just one mile south at 3830 Parker Road. That location's 498 spaces are currently 100% occupied. Customers will enjoy access to the Parker Road facility's amenities, including an RV wash and dump station, complimentary ice, and wholesale propane—signature offerings across Carefree's portfolio.

"The Wylie community has shown a growing demand for secure, high-quality RV and boat storage," said Barry Raber, president of Carefree Covered RV Storage. "This acquisition allows us to expand our reach while offering even more storage configurations to meet our customers' needs—including valuable enclosed and uncovered pull-through units, which provide more variety beyond the current open canopy spaces."

The property's location—just minutes from the thriving master-planned community of Inspiration—makes it ideal for nearby residents seeking local, dependable storage with easy access and a full range of amenities.

The transaction was brokered by Chad Snyder and Tyler Trahant of Argus Self Storage Advisors and Dominus Commercial, with acquisition financing provided by NewFirst National Bank.

This acquisition brings Carefree's portfolio to seven locations across Arizona and Texas, with one facility under construction and another development in the pipeline. Visit www.carefreecoveredrvstorage.com or contact Raber directly for more information or to suggest business opportunities.

Business Property Trust, LLC, is a niche real estate investment firm located in Portland, Oregon. The company, founded in 1999, purchases and operates self-storage through its Bargain Storage brand and covered recreational vehicle parking through Carefree Covered RV Storage.

