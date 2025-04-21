Carefree Covered RV Storage Inaugural Celebration In Surprise

Monday June 9th - Carefree celebrates the grand opening of it's 7th location

SURPRISE, Ariz., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carefree Covered RV Storage is thrilled to announce its inaugural celebration in the city of Surprise on June 9, 2025. The event will take place at 18415 W. Deer Valley Road, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, and is open to the public. This special occasion celebrates Carefree's journey in offering covered RV storage to the local community of Surprise, the company's first location in the northwestern Phoenix metropolitan area.

The Surprise facility marks Carefree Covered RV's seventh location in the company's portfolio across Arizona and Texas. The 14-acre project offers over 600 spaces of covered parking. In addition to high quality covered parking, the Carefree Surprise location features 24-hour security, a branded dog park, and a customer welcome center. Amenities free to customers include charging outlets, self RV wash/vacuum/water/air, sewer dump, Wi-Fi access, and ice.

The celebration will feature raffles, complimentary lunch and giveaways, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees. Guests will have the chance to meet the Carefree team, learn more about the business, and explore the spaces and amenities available. A ribbon cutting ceremony with special guest Mayor Kevin Sartor will take place at 11:30 am.

"We cannot wait to celebrate this milestone with our new customers and the community," said Barry Raber, Carefree's president. "This event commemorates our commitment to providing top-quality RV storage and being an active part of this thriving community."

Details:

• Date: Monday, June 9th

• Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

• Location: Carefree Covered RV Storage, 18415 W. Deer Valley Road, Surprise, AZ

• RSVP: [email protected]

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to be part of Carefree Covered RV Storage's inaugural celebration. We look forward to seeing you there!

