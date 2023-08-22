Carefree Covered RV Storage Opens Second Texas Location

Company Expands to Wylie, Texas

WYLIE, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carefree Covered RV Storage celebrated the opening of its second facility in Texas this month, located in the northeast Dallas suburb of Wylie, Texas.

The 11-acre site offers 577 spaces of covered and uncovered parking. The company invested substantial capital in developing the site, which features a new welcome center and complimentary amenities like wash bays, dump stations, ice machines, wireless internet, charging outlets, and a dog park. Like all of the properties in the Carefree portfolio, security is the top priority and the site offers high-definition cameras and gated entry.

"We are thrilled to offer high quality RV parking to the city of Wylie," said Barry Raber, BPT's president and chief executive officer. "We're looking forward to serving the growing population in the area."

Carefree Covered operates another property two miles away, its St. Paul location, which opened last August and recently reached 80% occupancy. The company is hopeful for the same leasing success at its second location. With the planned widening of Parker Road, the site is positioned to receive high traffic and visibility, especially given its proximity to Lake Lavon and the number of boats and recreational vehicles in the area.

Chad Snyder and Tyler Trahant of Dominus Commercial represented Carefree Covered RV Storage in the acquisition of the land. Development partners on the Wylie project include EAPC Architects Engineers and Done Deal Iron Works. General contractor A.T. Meridian Construction completed the project six weeks ahead of schedule, allowing for an earlier opening than anticipated.

Carefree Covered RV Storage is a division of Business Property Trust, which also operates the Bargain Storage brand. The businesses collectively own and operate seven storage and covered RV storage sites in Arizona and Texas, with three more projects in various stages of construction and development.

Business Property Trust, LLC, is a niche real estate investment firm located in Portland, Oregon. The company, founded in 1999, purchases and operates self-storage through its Bargain Storage brand and covered recreational vehicle parking through Carefree Covered RV Storage.

