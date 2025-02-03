Carefree Covered RV Storage to Begin Construction on Facility in Maricopa, AZ

Construction to begin next month on on eighth location.

MARICOPA, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carefree Covered RV Storage announced it will begin construction next month on its eighth location nationally and sixth location in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Construction of the Maricopa, Arizona project is expected to be complete by late 2025. The site at 45760 West Estrella Parkway is on 11 acres in the Estrella Gin Business Park and will offer 512 spaces of covered parking when complete. Maricopa is the largest incorporated municipality in Pinal County and the second fastest growing city in Arizona.

Like other properties in its portfolio, the Carefree Maricopa location will feature quality covered parking, wash bays, an RV dump station, state-of-the-art security, and a customer welcome center.

"There is a serious unmet demand for covered storage in the city of Maricopa," said Barry Raber, BPT's president. "With hundreds of new homes planned or under construction and no covered RV storage offerings within 15 miles, we cannot wait to bring our brand of high-quality RV storage to the area."

Development partners on this project will include Baldwin Development Group, Done Deal Iron Works, ABM Development Services, Pender Engineering and Shane Cook of Estrella Gin Business Park.

Business Property Trust has plans to build two additional facilities following the Maricopa property, which would bring the portfolio size to ten and over 6,000 spaces.

Business Property Trust, LLC, is a niche real estate investment firm located in Portland, Oregon. The company, founded in 1999, purchases and operates self-storage through its Bargain Storage brand and covered recreational vehicle parking through Carefree Covered RV Storage.

Media Contact

Kristina Blankenship, Carefree Covered RV Storage, 1 5032783434, [email protected], carefreecoveredrvstoragec.com

