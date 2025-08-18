Caregility Achieves Designation in Epic Toolbox for Inpatient Virtual Care

Caregility is an AI-powered platform featured in the new integration category.
WALL, N.J., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caregility Corporation, a global leader in connected care and AI solutions, today announced it has earned a place in Epic's Toolbox for Inpatient Virtual Care solutions. Toolbox is a designation for digital health solutions with live Epic connections that use established integration technology to meet Epic-defined recommended practices. Earning the Toolbox distinction reflects Caregility's commitment to supporting seamless, bedside virtual care experiences within the established workflows of Epic's clinical end-users.
Patients and clinicians benefit from more efficient, collaborative care that reduces bedside clinician burden and improves patient experience and outcomes through the smart use of remote resources and AI in the patient room. Toolbox integration between Epic and the Caregility Connected Care™ platform supports a wide range of inpatient virtual workflows, including virtual nursing, patient observation, specialist consults, and family engagement. Caregility supports CAL (context-aware linking), ECAL (embedded context-aware linking), and Bedside TV integration with various Epic applications, including MyChart Bedside TV, Epic Monitor, Haiku, and Hyperspace.
Reaching the Toolbox milestone marks the latest evolution in Caregility's long-standing relationship with Epic for virtual care products, which began in 2018. Caregility has continuously advanced its integration capabilities to support clinicians with deeper, embedded access to virtual workflows through Epic in care settings across the enterprise.
Caregility's latest platform enhancements introduce AI to clinical workflows. Augmented Observation brings computer vision into patient observation sessions to reinforce patient safety and help clinicians identify potential patient risk quickly. Clinical Notes leverages ambient listening to capture clinician documentation seamlessly, saving providers time and improving data capture at the point of care. Contactless Vitals functionality allows clinicians to remotely capture patients' resting heart and breathing rates, amplifying the clinical information available to providers during virtual visits.
"We're honored to have our Inpatient Virtual Care solution recognized in Toolbox as we continue to advance our support of Epic-embedded integration," said Ron Gaboury, Chief Executive Officer at Caregility. "As health systems increasingly adopt acute virtual care models, thoughtful integration is critical to solving long-standing clinical resource challenges and advancing the patient experience and smart room innovation in inpatient care."
Caregility will showcase its latest innovations at the 2025 Epic User Group Meeting taking place in Verona, WI, August 18–21. If you're attending UGM, schedule a time to meet with the Caregility team at UGM or book a discovery call to explore how inpatient virtual care can unlock new value for your healthcare organization.
About Caregility
Caregility Corporation is a global digital health leader dedicated to connecting care for patients and clinicians everywhere through innovative, AI-powered solutions. Awarded the Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (non-EMR) in 2021, 2022, and 2023, the Caregility Connected Care™ platform powers your Smart Room strategy with real-time data, remote workflows and engagement, and AI-triggered safety alerts. Caregility provides secure, reliable, HIPAA-compliant audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow in acute and ambulatory settings. Today, Caregility supports more than 1,100 hospitals across over 85 health systems worldwide, with over six million virtual care sessions hosted annually. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, as well as hospital-at-home, Caregility is connecting care everywhere.
