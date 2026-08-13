Caregility Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Responsible AI Use in Healthcare Applications

"ISO/IEC 42001 gives us a structured approach to governing AI, managing risk, measuring performance, and continuously improving. As AI becomes more embedded in healthcare, these practices are critical to building AI our customers, clinicians, and patients can trust." — Kedar Ganta Post this

"Healthcare AI needs to be developed and deployed with discipline, accountability, and a strong focus on trust," said Kedar Ganta, Chief Product, Technology, and AI Officer at Caregility. "ISO/IEC 42001 gives us a structured approach to how we govern AI, manage risk, measure performance, and continuously improve. As AI becomes more deeply embedded in healthcare workflows, having these practices in place is critical to building AI that our customers, clinicians, and patients can trust."

Caregility's computer vision capabilities are designed to help healthcare organizations reinforce patient safety and support clinical workflows by surfacing timely, actionable information for caregivers. The ISO/IEC 42001 certification complements Caregility's ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications for security and privacy information management, as well as its FIPS 140-2/3 validation.

Key elements of the certified AI management system include:

Governance and oversight across the lifecycle of in-scope AI capabilities

AI risk assessment and mitigation processes

Ongoing monitoring and performance evaluation

Transparency, accountability, and defined responsibilities

Continuous improvement through audits and management review

"This certification reflects the investments we are making not only in new AI capabilities, but also in the governance, infrastructure, and expertise required to bring innovation responsibly into clinical environments," added Ron Gaboury, CEO at Caregility. "We will continue investing in innovation that helps care teams act on better information while meeting high expectations for safety, reliability, and trust."

The certification further strengthens Caregility's position as a trusted technology partner for healthcare organizations seeking secure, compliant, and responsible AI-enabled solutions. Today, the Caregility Connected Care™ Platform is trusted by hundreds of leading health systems internationally.

For more information about Caregility's compliance program and existing certifications, visit: https://caregility.com/about/.

About Caregility

Caregility Corporation is a global digital health leader dedicated to connecting care for patients and clinicians everywhere through innovative, AI-assisted solutions. The Caregility Connected Care™ Platform optimizes care coordination and clinical workflow, powering Smart Room strategies with an array of smart sensors that surface real-time actionable insights in the patient room to improve clinician decision support, intervention, and care delivery. Today, Caregility supports more than nine million virtual care sessions annually. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, Caregility is connecting care everywhere. Learn more at https://caregility.com/.

Media Contact:

Jess Clifton

Caregility

[email protected]

(678) 360-9043

Media Contact

Jess Clifton, Caregility, 1 (678) 360-9043, [email protected], Caregility

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SOURCE Caregility