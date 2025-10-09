Caregility and Drexel University Announce Partnership for Virtual Nursing

"By embedding virtual care technologies into simulation, we're equipping students with real-world, hands-on experience in digital health environments." - Kym Montgomery, DNP, APRN, WHNP-BC, CNE, FAANP, FAAN, Drexel University Post this

"This partnership exemplifies Drexel Nursing's dedication to preparing graduates for the future of healthcare," said Kym Montgomery, DNP, APRN, WHNP-BC, CNE, FAANP, FAAN, senior associate dean of nursing and chief nursing academic officer, College of Nursing and Health Professions at Drexel University. "By embedding virtual care technologies into simulation, we're equipping students with real-world, hands-on experience in digital health environments. This forward-thinking approach ensures our graduates enter the workforce not only practice-ready but prepared to lead innovation in patient care."

"This innovative partnership in the setting of simulation provides a unique opportunity to develop beginning competencies in the technology-patient interface and promotes the development of practice-ready nurses," added Kate Morse, PhD, MSN, RN, AGACNP-Ret, assistant dean of Simulation and Innovation, College of Nursing and Health Professions at Drexel University.

Caregility will provide Drexel University with smart bedside devices and use of the Caregility Connected Care™ platform, which currently enables dozens of clinical workflows in hospitals around the world. This includes access to responsible AI technology that uses computer vision, ambient listening, and contactless sensors to give caregivers additional insight from the patient room.

"We are so happy that we can partner with Drexel University and support their nursing program to develop and enhance course content to provide nursing students with relevant training to be prepared for entering the emerging healthcare delivery environments integrating virtual nursing," said Susan Kristiniak, chief nursing officer at Caregility. "Digital health is permeating every aspect of care for both inpatient and outpatient settings, and nurses are our primary users of the technology to promote safe practice, quality care, and workflow efficiencies. It is vital to prepare these students for what they will undoubtedly be using upon graduation."

Drexel University's dedication to innovation in nursing education recently earned it the Community Impact Award at the 2025 Caregility Customer Connect Summit, honoring its leadership in integrating virtual care into clinical training. The university will commemorate the official unveiling of its new nursing simulation environment with a ribbon-cutting event on October 15.

About Caregility

Caregility Corporation is a global leader in enterprise telehealth, uniting patients and clinicians through secure, scalable, and AI-powered virtual care solutions. The Caregility Connected Care™ platform supports hospitals and health systems worldwide, enabling seamless care delivery across settings—from inpatient to hospital-at-home. Today, Caregility connects care in more than 1,100 hospitals across 85 health systems, hosting over six million virtual care sessions annually.

About Drexel University

Drexel University is a comprehensive global R1-level research university and experiential learning leader that combines academic rigor with one of the nation's premier cooperative education programs. Drexel integrates education, scholarship, diverse partnerships, and our global community to address society's most pressing challenges through an inclusive learning environment, immersive learning, external partnerships, transdisciplinary and applied research, and creative activity. We prepare graduates of diverse backgrounds to become purpose-driven professionals and agents for positive change.

