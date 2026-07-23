Caregility and Rauland Integrate to Enable Clinical Collaboration and Response Between Bedside and Virtual Care Teams

Validated through Rauland's Vendor Integration Partner (VIP) program and now part of Caregility's Care Square ecosystem, the integration brings bedside virtual care requests and smart room alerts into established clinical workflows.
WALL, N.J., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caregility, a global leader in enterprise connected care and AI solutions, today announced its integration with Rauland, a respected leader in advanced clinical communications and workflow and life-safety solutions, to help hospitals strengthen coordination between bedside and remote care teams.
Validated through Rauland's Vendor Integration Partner program, the integration connects the Caregility Connected Care™ Platform with Responder Enterprise® to route requests for virtual support and smart sensor-based alarms from the patient bedside to remote clinical teams. By bringing virtual care activation and alerting into established nurse call workflows, the integration helps reduce workflow fragmentation, minimize extra steps for bedside staff, and support faster, more coordinated responses.
The collaboration reflects Caregility's broader strategy to optimize clinical workflows through smart room technology, AI-assisted alerting, and enterprise interoperability. As hospitals expand virtual care models such as Virtual Nursing and Virtual Observation, integrating connected care capabilities into nurse call workflows helps ensure remote clinicians can operate as an extension of the bedside team.
The combined solution supports more responsive care delivery by strengthening communication between on-site and remote teams, improving visibility into patient needs, and helping clinicians prioritize response. For bedside nurses, the integration enables easier access to remote support without leaving the room or relying on separate hardware. For patients, it creates a more connected care environment where help can be activated and coordinated more efficiently.
The Rauland integration represents the latest addition to Care Square, Caregility's growing ecosystem of industry-leading technology partners working together to enable seamless, connected care delivery. Care Square brings together capabilities across clinical communications, smart sensors, EHR systems, AI, and more to help ensure that virtual care teams, bedside clinicians, hospital infrastructure, and intelligent automation operate within a unified digital fabric. The Rauland Responder integration extends that ecosystem into one of the hospital's most critical communication pathways: nurse call.
"For connected care models to reach their full potential, virtual teams must be embedded into the same communication fabric as bedside teams," said Peter McLain, Chief Strategy Officer at Caregility. "By integrating Caregility's virtual care request and alerting capabilities with Rauland Responder, we're helping health systems reduce friction, strengthen team coordination, and deliver safer, more responsive care. Rauland's inclusion in our Care Square ecosystem marks another important step toward a more interoperable smart hospital environment."
To learn more, schedule a discovery call.
About Caregility
Caregility Corporation is a global digital health leader dedicated to connecting care for patients and clinicians everywhere through innovative, AI-assisted solutions. The Caregility Connected Care™ Platform optimizes care coordination and clinical workflow, powering Smart Room strategies with an array of smart sensors that surface real-time actionable insights in the patient room to improve clinician decision support, intervention, and care delivery. Today, Caregility supports more than nine million virtual care sessions annually. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, Caregility is connecting care everywhere. Learn more at https://caregility.com/.
Media Contact:
Jess Clifton
Caregility
(678) 360-9043
Media Contact
Jess Clifton, Caregility, 1 (678) 360-9043, [email protected]
SOURCE Caregility
Share this article