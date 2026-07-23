Caregility and Rauland Integrate to Enable Clinical Collaboration and Response Between Bedside and Virtual Care Teams

By integrating Caregility's virtual care request and alerting capabilities with Rauland Responder, we're helping health systems reduce friction, strengthen team coordination, and deliver safer, more responsive care. - Peter McLain Post this

The collaboration reflects Caregility's broader strategy to optimize clinical workflows through smart room technology, AI-assisted alerting, and enterprise interoperability. As hospitals expand virtual care models such as Virtual Nursing and Virtual Observation, integrating connected care capabilities into nurse call workflows helps ensure remote clinicians can operate as an extension of the bedside team.

The combined solution supports more responsive care delivery by strengthening communication between on-site and remote teams, improving visibility into patient needs, and helping clinicians prioritize response. For bedside nurses, the integration enables easier access to remote support without leaving the room or relying on separate hardware. For patients, it creates a more connected care environment where help can be activated and coordinated more efficiently.

The Rauland integration represents the latest addition to Care Square, Caregility's growing ecosystem of industry-leading technology partners working together to enable seamless, connected care delivery. Care Square brings together capabilities across clinical communications, smart sensors, EHR systems, AI, and more to help ensure that virtual care teams, bedside clinicians, hospital infrastructure, and intelligent automation operate within a unified digital fabric. The Rauland Responder integration extends that ecosystem into one of the hospital's most critical communication pathways: nurse call.

"For connected care models to reach their full potential, virtual teams must be embedded into the same communication fabric as bedside teams," said Peter McLain, Chief Strategy Officer at Caregility. "By integrating Caregility's virtual care request and alerting capabilities with Rauland Responder, we're helping health systems reduce friction, strengthen team coordination, and deliver safer, more responsive care. Rauland's inclusion in our Care Square ecosystem marks another important step toward a more interoperable smart hospital environment."

To learn more, schedule a discovery call.

About Caregility

Caregility Corporation is a global digital health leader dedicated to connecting care for patients and clinicians everywhere through innovative, AI-assisted solutions. The Caregility Connected Care™ Platform optimizes care coordination and clinical workflow, powering Smart Room strategies with an array of smart sensors that surface real-time actionable insights in the patient room to improve clinician decision support, intervention, and care delivery. Today, Caregility supports more than nine million virtual care sessions annually. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, Caregility is connecting care everywhere. Learn more at https://caregility.com/.

Media Contact:

Jess Clifton

Caregility

[email protected]

(678) 360-9043

Media Contact

Jess Clifton, Caregility, 1 (678) 360-9043, [email protected]

LinkedIn

SOURCE Caregility