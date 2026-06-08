Caregility Collaborates with Microsoft to Bring Hands-Free, Real-Time AI Documentation to the Patient Bedside for Nurses

Caregility's smart room ecosystem automates the capture of critical information in the patient room so nurses can focus on care delivery with fewer interruptions and move more seamlessly across tasks.

WALL, N.J., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caregility, a leading global provider of AI-enabled enterprise connected care, today announced its Caregility Connected Care Platform will be integrated with Microsoft Dragon Copilot. Dragon Copilot, an AI clinical assistant, is the latest integration available to clinical teams through the Caregility platform, which leverages sensor-based technology in the patient room to help improve clinical communication, collaboration, engagement, and outcomes.

Reducing Cognitive Burden for Nurses

The collaboration will bring hands-free, voice-activated documentation, ambient listening, and clinical workflow support from Dragon Copilot to nurses working in Caregility-enabled smart rooms, capturing clinical conversations in real time so care teams can focus on patients rather than keyboards.

Clinical documentation demands continue to grow across healthcare settings, contributing to workload fatigue and reducing time available for direct patient care. Nurses can lose up to a quarter of every shift to charting that pulls them away from the bedside. Ambiently capturing care in real time supports workflow efficiency, preserving patient facetime and enabling more complete documentation.

"With the Caregility Connected Care Platform integrated with Microsoft Dragon Copilot, we are bringing ambient AI to the Caregility smart endpoints already in the patient room," said Kedar Ganta, Chief Product, Engineering, and AI Officer at Caregility. "Clinicians don't need separate devices or workflows to document care; it happens naturally as part of the bedside care experience."

Modern Solutions to Clinical Workflow Challenges

With this integration, health systems using Caregility, which supports more than 9 million virtual care sessions annually, can incorporate Dragon Copilot's technology directly into clinical workflows used by nurses across inpatient environments. These capabilities help reduce administrative burden and burnout while improving care team efficiency and patient and staff experience.

The integration builds on Caregility's ecosystem of interoperable bedside sensors and devices, including audio, video, radar, and air-sensing endpoints that support continuous patient monitoring and virtual engagement at every bedside. The Connected Care Platform unifies information from the patient room in real time to improve clinical decision-making, intervention times, outcomes, and experience.

Hands-Free Support Tailored to the Nursing Role

Caregility's integration with Dragon Copilot delivers documentation assistance mapped to the distinct workflows of nursing teams.

Hands-free bedside charting — nurses document assessments, vitals, and interventions by voice directly from the bedside

Real-time capture of observations — voice activation lets nurses log time-stamped observations as they happen, replacing recall-based, end-of-shift charting

Streamlined shift handoffs — AI-assisted summarization of the shift's events will accelerate handoff reports and reduce information lost between shifts

Support for bedside nursing teams — bedside nursing staff can access voice-enabled documentation through a centralized platform

The integration would mean these hands-free capabilities are available to bedside nurses in environments powered by Caregility's smart room endpoints, secure infrastructure, and ambient sensor data. Caregility offers the industry's only edge devices with remotely controlled microphone gain and proprietary audio that enables clear sound pickup in any size room.

Delivering AI at the Point of Care

Built on Microsoft Azure, the Caregility Connected Care Platform enables scalable connected care across inpatient and outpatient settings, intelligently connecting bedside teams, remote clinicians, smart-sensor data, and AI-enabled workflows. Using Dragon Copilot capabilities, healthcare organizations gain:

Reduced documentation burden for nurses

Improved workflow efficiency across clinical care teams

More consistent clinical documentation quality

Enhanced clinician experience and retention

Improved patient experience through more face-to-face time with nurses

"Microsoft is committed to enabling healthcare organizations to deliver more efficient, patient-centered care through AI-driven clinical workflows," said Tarun Mehra, Partner, Healthcare Strategy & Partnerships, Health and Life Sciences at Microsoft. "By collaborating with Caregility, we are extending Dragon Copilot capabilities into connected care environments, enabling nurses to access intelligent documentation tools when and where care happens."

The integrated solution is currently available to Caregility customers for Private Preview. Healthcare organizations interested in learning more can request a demo at Caregility.com.

About Caregility

Caregility is the global leader in enterprise connected care solutions, enabling organizations to deliver care anytime, anywhere. The Caregility Connected Care™ Platform spans inpatient, outpatient, and home settings, helping health systems accelerate digital transformation through secure, scalable, and seamlessly integrated virtual care solutions. Doctors, nurses, and patients around the world rely on Caregility's smart room devices, virtual nursing, observation, consultation, and AI-enhanced applications to improve clinical workflows, patient safety, workforce efficiency, and access to care. Trusted by hundreds of leading health systems internationally, with more than 19,000 contracted endpoints supporting more than 9 million virtual care sessions annually, Caregility is connecting care everywhere.

Media Contact

Jess Clifton, Caregility, 1 678-360-9043, [email protected], https://caregility.com/

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SOURCE Caregility