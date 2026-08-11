Caregility Expands Clinical Workflow Optimization throughout the Patient Journey with New ED and OR Connected Care Integrations

"The integration of EmOpti and Apella into the Caregility ecosystem will help health systems extend connected care beyond the bedside into moments where speed, awareness, and coordination matter most." - Ron Gaboury, CEO of Caregility Post this

"The goal of a 'smart' hospital is ultimately about delivering better patient care," said Peter McLain, Chief Strategy Officer at Caregility. "Using a network of sensors in the room and AI to surface real-time actionable insights, combined with a virtual network of clinicians, leads to the kind of workflow optimization for better patient care across all environments of a hospital, including the ED and OR."

Emergency Department Workflow Optimization with EmOpti:

Caregility's partnership with EmOpti improves triage speed through AI-powered monitoring, automated intelligent routing and queue management, closed-loop communication, and real-time capture of notes and orders. Together, these capabilities help connect patients to the right level of care faster while improving workflow efficiency and care delivery in the ED.

"Emergency departments need solutions that work at the pace of emergency medicine," said Dr. Ed Barthell, CEO at EmOpti. "Our partnership with Caregility gives hospitals practical ways to optimize patient ED throughput, reducing boarding times, eliminating patient walkouts or diversions, speeding up triage and care, and proactively monitoring boarding patients up through their admission into an inpatient room. That delivers measurable ROI in quality, revenue, and patient satisfaction."

Operating Room Workflow Optimization with Apella

Caregility's partnership with Apella brings AI-powered surgical intelligence and real-time operational insight across surgical workflows, leading to workflow efficiency and effectiveness in the OR. Results include eliminating delays in the surgery schedule, improved turnovers, streamlined coordination, and optimized surgical capacity.

"Surfacing real-time situational awareness throughout the surgical process helps drive workflow efficiency and better patient care in the OR," said David Schummers, CEO at Apella. "Our partnership with Caregility aligns with our approach of AI-assisted, real-time situational awareness across the entire hospital, delivering consistent impact on operations and patient experience."

Connected Care Interoperability at Scale

EmOpti and Apella are the latest additions to Care Square, Caregility's interoperability foundation, joining recent integrations with multiple nurse call platforms, AI-enabled sensors, ambient documentation services, and AI voice agents to form an enterprise-wide ecosystem. The integrated offerings make adoption easier for health systems by supporting single sign-on, shared infrastructure, harmonized user experiences, simplified access across applications, and a common approach to optimizing workflows, patient experience, and ROI.

Care Square enables health systems to bring together best-of-breed solutions that extend the value of connected care infrastructure across new clinical workflows, care settings, and sensor modalities. The ecosystem reflects Caregility's broader "Build on Us" strategy: giving hospitals a flexible platform that supports innovation without adding unnecessary complexity, duplicative devices, or fragmented workflows.

"Care Square is about giving hospitals the infrastructure to see more, sense more, and act sooner," said Ron Gaboury, CEO of Caregility. "We're bringing video, audio, radar, air sensors, edge AI, and partner capabilities together in an industry-first platform for tracking and activating information in the room, whether that's an ED bay, an operating suite, an ICU room, a med-surg bed, or the patient's home. The integration of EmOpti and Apella into the Caregility ecosystem will help health systems extend connected care beyond the bedside into moments where speed, awareness, and coordination matter most."

To learn more about Caregility's Care Square ecosystem or see the new ED and OR workflow optimization integrations in action, visit Caregility to schedule a demo.

About EmOpti

EmOpti delivers workflow-powered telehealth solutions that help hospitals optimize acute care delivery through intelligent routing, queue management, remote consult workflows, and hybrid care models. EmOpti supports ED, observation, inpatient, and related workflows by connecting on-site teams with remote physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, and other resources to improve speed, productivity, patient experience, and operational performance.

About Apella

Apella is a health technology company that has developed an OR management platform providing busy hospitals with real-time operational intelligence to eliminate delays, distractions, and inefficiencies throughout the day. Apella uses artificial intelligence and ambient technologies, integrated with EHR data, to automate and optimize coordination, scheduling, and staffing so surgical teams have additional capacity to provide better, safer care to more patients.

About Caregility

Caregility Corporation is a global digital health leader dedicated to connecting care for patients and clinicians everywhere through innovative, AI-assisted solutions. The Caregility Connected Care™ Platform optimizes care coordination and clinical workflow, powering Smart Room strategies with an array of smart sensors that surface real-time actionable insights in the patient room to improve clinician decision support, intervention, and care delivery. Today, Caregility supports more than nine million virtual care sessions annually. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, Caregility is connecting care everywhere. Learn more at https://caregility.com/

Media Contact

Jess Clifton, Caregility, 1 (678) 360-9043, [email protected], Caregility

SOURCE Caregility