Caregility Introduces AI-Enhanced Unlimited Continuous Patient Monitoring to Industry-First iCare Coordinator Application

"With iCare Coordinator, we're giving Nurse Managers the ability to make sure every patient room is monitored so they can focus care when and where it's needed across the enterprise." Post this

As the industry's only centralized command hub for virtual care coordination, iCare Coordinator streamlines task management, bedside alerting, and communication, ensuring seamless collaboration between bedside and remote care teams. With the addition of Monitor, iCC supports coordinated workflows across the nursing ecosystem, giving teams enhanced visibility and tools to act faster, work smarter, and deliver safer care:

Virtual Nurses: Centralized virtual care and bedside alert management with task assignments and tracking to support more efficient workflows.

Bedside Nurses: Visibility into virtual tasks being handled by remote team members, reducing interruptions and improving unit coordination.

Charge Nurses: A consolidated, real-time view of room status, patient activity, and alerts across the unit to rapidly identify priorities and direct care where it's needed.

Nursing Leadership: Actionable analytics to assess task completion by unit, assignee, and type, supporting workflow optimization and helping quantify time and cost savings associated with virtual care.

"Health systems are under increasing pressure to do more with fewer resources while maintaining the highest standards of patient safety," said Kedar Ganta, Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Caregility. "With iCare Coordinator, we're giving Nurse Managers the ability to make sure every patient room is monitored so they can focus care when and where it's needed across the enterprise."

Set up a discovery call to learn more. For those attending the 2026 HIMSS exhibition and conference in Las Vegas, March 9-12, 2026, Caregility will showcase iCare Coordinator as part of the Hospital Room of the Future exhibit in booth 3511. To schedule a HIMSS demo, visit https://insights.caregility.com/visit-caregility-at-himss26.

About Caregility

Caregility (caregility.com) is the global leader in enterprise connected care solutions, enabling organizations to deliver care anytime, anywhere. The Caregility Connected Care™ Platform spans inpatient, outpatient, and home settings, helping health systems accelerate digital transformation by improving clinical workflows, patient experience, and workforce efficiency through secure, scalable, and seamlessly integrated digital health solutions. Doctors, nurses, and patients around the world rely on our telehealth edge devices and virtual nursing, observation, and consultation applications to enhance clinical insights, patient safety, and efficiency. Trusted by 1,100+ hospitals in health systems around the globe, with over 19,000 contracted sensors hosting over six million virtual care sessions annually, Caregility is connecting care everywhere.

Media Contact

Jess Clifton, Caregility, 1 (678) 360-9043, [email protected], https://caregility.com/

SOURCE Caregility