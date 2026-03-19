Caregility Introduces CUBE, the Industry's Only on-Premise Solution for Connected Care Continuity

Healthcare organizations are recognizing that resilience must be built into every layer of their technology infrastructure Post this

CUBE addresses this challenge by providing an on-premise failover environment that preserves core virtual care workflows even when cloud connectivity is unavailable.

Ensuring Care Continuity When It Matters Most

CUBE is a preconfigured solution that enables hospitals to preserve virtual observation during cloud and network disruptions. By maintaining visibility and communication with at-risk patients through the failover option, hospitals can continue to support critical goals such as fall prevention and behavioral observation during emergency conditions.

"Virtual care has become foundational to how hospitals deliver care today," said Ron Gaboury, CEO of Caregility. "When disruptions occur—whether due to cyber incidents, network outages, or environmental events—care delivery cannot simply stop. CUBE reflects our commitment to ensuring that virtual care infrastructure is designed not just for performance, but for resilience."

A Hybrid Approach to Care Resilience

Unlike traditional cloud-only virtual care solutions, CUBE enables hospitals to transition operations between cloud and local environments as needed. In the event of a disruption:

Virtual care devices can be rapidly redirected from Caregility cloud to a local on-premise environment

Patient observation and two-way communication continue using familiar interfaces

Once connectivity is restored, operations can seamlessly return to the cloud

This approach allows health systems to maintain continuity of care without requiring a fully on-premise deployment model.

"Healthcare organizations are recognizing that resilience must be built into every layer of their technology infrastructure," said Kedar Ganta, Chief Product, Technology, and AI Officer of Caregility. "CUBE provides a flexible, hybrid approach that protects access to critical workflows during disruptions while preserving the scalability and innovation of the cloud."

Designed for Real-World Disruption Scenarios

CUBE is designed for the scenario no one wants to think about, but everyone needs to prepare for: What happens when a disaster strikes? When a hurricane hits, a ransomware attack locks down your network, or a major cybersecurity incident cuts off access beyond your hospital network walls, CUBE keeps virtual care running.

During these events, maintaining continuous patient observation is essential, particularly for high-risk populations where lapses in monitoring can lead to adverse outcomes. The financial and clinical impact of losing virtual care during a crisis is significant. CUBE eliminates that risk by maintaining care continuity, even when everything outside your four walls is disrupted.

CUBE is delivered as a managed subscription and is designed to scale across health systems of any size.

Delivering AI Without the Need for Cloud Access

CUBE represents a foundation on which Caregility will provide an ever-expanding breadth of capabilities to help customers avoid needing the cloud to maintain functionality. CUBE will ultimately be able to run local AI models without the need to send data and information to the cloud, protecting patient privacy and enhancing the scope of AI that can be leveraged during a disruption of cloud access.

Caregility is committed to a hybrid approach of delivering the most secure and reliable solution available today. Combining our award-winning cloud platform with the on-premise CUBE appliance provides healthcare leaders with peace of mind and clear options when the unexpected happens.

CUBE is available immediately for Caregility virtual observation deployments. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit caregility.com/cube.

Media Contact

Jess Clifton, Caregility, 1 678-360-9043, [email protected], https://caregility.com/

SOURCE Caregility