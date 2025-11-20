Caregility Launches Care Square, Powering Smart Hospitals of the Future with the Industry's Most Comprehensive Connected Care Ecosystem

"Care Square provides the kind of integrated platform that is helping us streamline and speed up patient care delivery, optimize our clinical workflows, and deploy at scale." Post this

The launch of Care Square marks a new phase in Caregility's "Build on Us" initiative, a strategic program inviting partners and health systems to leverage Caregility's open architecture to expand the digital health ecosystem and build out fully connected Smart Hospitals.

"Unintegrated or incompatible siloed applications and point solutions often slow down clinical workflows and fail to deliver improvements in patient care," said Ron Gaboury, CEO of Caregility. "With Care Square, we've created a unified ecosystem that integrates virtual care, AI, digital health, and smart room innovation into one seamless platform that delivers measurable improvements in care delivery. It's the catalyst for digital health transformation and the foundation of the smart hospital of the future."

Reimagining the Smart Room of the Future

Care Square enables intelligent, connected patient rooms that transform care delivery. By bringing together virtual care, EHR-integrated workflows, AI-powered monitoring and sensing, and automated device management, Care Square supports:

Real-time Situational Awareness – Context-aware data flows between bedside devices and care teams, with actionable insights.

Improved Care Coordination – Connect remote and bedside care teams for elevated care delivery.

Optimized Clinical Workflows – Automate data collection and routine tasks to free up clinicians for higher-value care.

Elevated Patient Experience – Timely care delivery with personalized engagement.

"Having a partner that is dedicated to a holistic approach to digital and virtual care is critical to achieving our long-term vision for healthcare transformation," said Jon Witenko, System Director of Digital Transformation at Lee Health. "Care Square provides the kind of integrated platform that is helping us streamline and speed up patient care delivery, optimize our clinical workflows, and deploy at scale."

A Unified Digital Health Ecosystem

Care Square builds on Caregility's proven track record supporting 1,500+ hospitals, 30,000+ connected devices, and 6M+ annual virtual care sessions. The platform delivers:

Best-in-Breed Partner Access – Integrated solutions from leading digital health, AI, and device innovators that streamline and accelerate clinical workflows.

Enterprise Interoperability – Deep integration with EHRs, sensors, medical devices, and smart room platforms to eliminate data silos.

Smart Hospital Enablement – A connected care infrastructure that improves clinical workflows, patient experience, and operational scalability.

Simplified Vendor Management – One platform, one contract, multiple capabilities—reducing complexity across IT and clinical operations.

Future-Ready Architecture – An open, API-first design built to integrate emerging technologies and next-generation care models.

With Care Square, Caregility sets a new standard for digital health innovation, delivering the connectivity, intelligence, and flexibility required to drive the industry's evolution toward fully integrated Smart Hospitals and healthcare transformation.

Learn more about the Care Square integration ecosystem here. Parties interested in joining the Care Square ecosystem can learn more here.

About Caregility

Caregility (www.caregility.com) is the global leader in enterprise connected care solutions, enabling organizations to deliver care anytime, anywhere. The flagship Caregility Connected Care™ platform spans inpatient, outpatient, and home settings, supporting millions of virtual care encounters annually. Caregility helps health systems accelerate digital transformation by improving clinical workflows, patient experience, and workforce efficiency through secure, scalable, and seamlessly integrated digital health solutions.

Media Contact

Jess Clifton, Caregility, 1 (678) 360-9043, [email protected], https://caregility.com/

SOURCE Caregility