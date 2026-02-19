Caregility Launches Japan's First Microsoft Azure-Based Enterprise Connected Care Solution

Limited clinical resources are a global problem, and by launching our platform on Azure in Japan, we're enabling health systems in the region to share invaluable specialist expertise in real time in a way that maximizes patient access without compromising performance. Post this

Built for reliability and scale, the platform is trusted by over 1,100 hospitals globally and supports millions of virtual care sessions annually. Flexible architecture allows health systems to deploy in public or private cloud environments, localize regional requirements, and scale across facilities without compromising performance or uptime.

"A secure, scalable cloud foundation is essential for the future of connected care," said Mike Brandofino, President and COO of Caregility. "Limited clinical resources are a global problem, and by launching our platform on Azure in Japan, we're enabling health systems in the region to share invaluable specialist expertise in real time in a way that maximizes patient access without compromising performance."

The Japan deployment marks the latest step in Caregility's ongoing global expansion efforts, which include Saudi Arabia, Jordon, and Canada, delivering on the organization's mission to deliver enterprise-grade connected care infrastructure that adapts to the clinical, regulatory, and operational needs of health systems worldwide.

About Caregility

Caregility (caregility.com) is the global leader in enterprise connected care solutions, enabling organizations to deliver care anytime, anywhere. The Caregility Connected Care™ Platform spans inpatient, outpatient, and home settings, helping health systems accelerate digital transformation by improving clinical workflows, patient experience, and workforce efficiency through secure, scalable, and seamlessly integrated digital health solutions. Doctors, nurses, and patients around the world rely on our telehealth edge devices and virtual nursing, observation, and consultation applications to enhance clinical insights, patient safety, and efficiency. Trusted by 1,100+ hospitals in health systems around the globe, with over 19,000 contracted bedside sensors hosting over six million virtual care sessions annually, Caregility is connecting care everywhere.

