Caregility Launches the "LOOP" to Help Hospitals Quantify the Value and Workforce Impact of Virtual Care

A core component of the LOOP is its initial diagnostics, which analyze how effectively health systems are using their clinical workforce before and after virtual care implementation. This includes evaluating changes in overtime usage, contract and agency labor dependence, overall labor expenditures, and workflow time allocation and outcomes achieved.

This diagnostic baseline allows hospitals to see not just what changed, but why, and whether virtual care is truly acting as a catalyst for more efficient, effective care delivery.

"Caregility doesn't want to simply implement technology," said Susan Kristiniak, DHA, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, AHN-BC, Chief Nursing Officer at Caregility. "We want to positively impact care delivery and prove it's working. The LOOP gives hospitals the visibility to determine whether virtual care is meaningfully helping to improve patient outcomes and workforce efficiency. We built this framework so health systems can hold us accountable for results while celebrating measurable operational and clinical gains."

Customizable Benchmarks and Point-of-Care Measurement

Every hospital's goals, staffing model, and care environment are unique. The LOOP allows health systems to customize benchmark assumptions, identify their own program goals and KPIs, and choose which points of care they want to track—whether inpatient, observation units, bedside virtual nursing, telemetry, ICU, hospital-at-home, or other areas. This flexibility ensures that each health system measures value aligned to its own priorities.

A Customer Perspective on the Need for Ongoing Measurement

"Like many hospitals across the country, we made significant investments in virtual care to help address staffing shortages and improve the efficiency of our operations. As virtual care has become woven into more of our core workflows, we've reached a point where we need a reliable, ongoing way to measure and monitor its effectiveness. With the LOOP, Caregility is on the right track to give us the clarity and confidence to understand what's working, identify where to improve quality, and support our expansion plans with real evidence behind every step."

— Kourtney Matlock, MHSA, President of Baptist Health Rehabilitation Institute and System Post Acute Services

Evidence-Based, Low-Lift, High-Impact

The process to initiate LOOP analytics requires minimal effort from hospital teams. Caregility performs the complete analysis and delivers a comprehensive ROI and outcomes report, an interactive performance dashboard, and insights into clinical quality, operational efficiency, workforce utilization, and staff satisfaction.

Learn more about the LOOP at https://caregility.com/loop/ or at our upcoming webinar, Closing the LOOP: Turning Your Virtual Care Data into Informed Decisions, Wednesday, January 28, 2026, from 1 to 2 pm EDT.

About Caregility

Caregility Corporation is a global leader in enterprise telehealth, uniting patients and clinicians through secure, scalable, and AI-powered virtual care solutions. The Caregility Connected Care™ Platform supports hospitals and health systems worldwide, enabling seamless care delivery across settings. Today, Caregility connects care in more than 1,100 hospitals across 85 health systems, with over 19,000 contracted devices hosting more than six million virtual care sessions annually. Learn more at Caregility.com.

