Caregility Listed in Epic Toolbox 2026, Advancing Inpatient Virtual Care Integration for Smart Hospital Workflows

"Our vision is to make AI, virtual nursing, bedside engagement, and room intelligence available within the workflows clinicians already use every day." - Kedar Ganta, Chief Product, Technology, and AI Officer, Caregility Post this

The 2026 designation marks Caregility's second year in Epic Toolbox for Inpatient Virtual Care. Through CAL, ECAL, and Bedside TV integrations with Epic applications, including MyChart Bedside TV, Epic Monitor, Haiku, and Hyperspace, Caregility enables AI-assisted virtual care across the complete Epic inpatient workflow, from the patient bedside to remote clinician collaboration, all within the applications clinicians already use. Capabilities include HIPAA-compliant bi-directional virtual visits for remote face-to-face engagement, computer vision enhancements for amplified patient safety monitoring, ambient listening for automated documentation, and more.

Caregility's latest integration with Epic Bedside TV extends virtual engagement capabilities to the monitor in the patient room. Infirmary Health has successfully deployed Caregility and Epic Bedside TV integration to support virtual patient engagement across its inpatient environment.

"As we continue advancing digital care models, integration between Caregility and Epic Bedside TV helps support more connected patient and clinician experiences," said Zeb Ramey, Director, IT Technical Services at Infirmary Health. "Keeping virtual engagement aligned with our clinical systems is important to scaling these models in a way that effectively supports patients and care teams."

"As health systems scale inpatient virtual care programs, integration cannot be an afterthought," said Ron Gaboury, Chief Executive Officer at Caregility. "Care teams need virtual workflows that are accessible within the systems they already use, supported by reliable infrastructure, and enhanced by AI in ways that are practical and clinically meaningful."

Since its initial Toolbox designation, Caregility has continued to expand its capabilities to support health system adoption of smart hospital strategies. Recent Caregility Connected Care™ Platform advancements include expanded AI capabilities, including voice-enabled workflows, vitals trending, and duress monitoring, along with centralized coordination of virtual care activity, enhanced device and workflow orchestration, broader interoperability, and continued development of Care Square™, Caregility's integration ecosystem.

Caregility's Epic Toolbox 2026 milestone also comes amid broader momentum globally. Since the company's 2025 Toolbox announcement, Caregility has expanded its international presence and partner activity across Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and Japan, where Caregility most recently completed a joint virtual nursing study with Nagoya University Hospital and MediaPlus Co., Ltd., validating the feasibility of remote nursing support in a Japanese Surgical Intensive Care Unit.

"Our vision is to make AI, virtual nursing, bedside engagement, and room intelligence available within the workflows clinicians already use every day," said Kedar Ganta, Chief Product, Technology, and AI Officer at Caregility. "By implementing all of Epic's recommended practices across inpatient virtual care workflows, Caregility is helping health systems extend connected care and AI capabilities through the systems clinicians already rely on."

Caregility's platform is designed to support smart hospital strategies by connecting patients, bedside teams, remote clinicians, AI, devices, sensors, and integrated systems in a single flexible virtual care ecosystem. This approach helps health systems extend the reach of clinical resources, improve care team collaboration, support patient safety, and build optimized workflows across inpatient environments using real-time engagement and information capture in the patient room.

Caregility will exhibit at Epic UGM 2026, taking place August 17–20 at Epic's campus in Verona, Wisconsin. UGM attendees are invited to meet with Caregility to learn more about Epic-connected inpatient virtual care workflows and how the Caregility Connected Care™ Platform supports enterprise connected care strategies.

To meet with Caregility at UGM 2026 or schedule a discovery call, visit https://caregility.com/schedule-a-demo/.

About Caregility

Caregility Corporation is a global digital health leader dedicated to connecting care for patients and clinicians everywhere through innovative, AI-assisted solutions. The Caregility Connected Care™ Platform optimizes care coordination and clinical workflow, powering Smart Room strategies with an array of smart sensors that surface real-time actionable insights in the patient room to improve clinician decision support, intervention, and care delivery. Today, Caregility supports more than nine million virtual care sessions annually across hundreds of leading health systems globally. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, Caregility is connecting care everywhere. Learn more at https://caregility.com/.

Epic, MyChart, Haiku, and Hyperspace are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

Media Contact

Jessica Clifton, Caregility, 1 6783609043, [email protected], https://caregility.com/

SOURCE Caregility