Caregility Partners with Arkansas Children's Hospital on NICU Digital Health Innovation

"We're excited to partner with Caregility on a solution that brings enhanced visibility to our most vulnerable patients while supporting collaboration among clinicians and specialists at the bedside and beyond," said Matthew Merves, M.D., Neonatologist at Arkansas Children's Hospital. Post this

The Caregility NICU cart supports multiple audio and video streams, allowing clinical teams to leverage virtual engagement and ambient AI services simultaneously. The cart's low-profile base ensures easy movement below bassinets, and a manual camera lift and horizontal slide allow precision camera placement for infant viewing. The cart integrates with the Caregility Connected Care™ platform and clinical applications with built-in night vision and remote camera and audio controls, creating a powerful tool for specialized NICU care.

The collaboration with Arkansas Children's underscores Caregility's commitment to agile innovation and customer-led design. The device adds NICU-focused solutions to the Connected Care ecosystem, enabling customers to avoid solution silos and keep smart room virtual care and AI operations on a single, unified platform.

"Dr. Merves and the Arkansas Children's team have been exceptional partners in co-creating a solution that elevates care in the NICU," said Bin Guan, Chief Product and Innovation Officer at Caregility. "This collaboration is a powerful example of how our Connected Care platform evolves through real-world insights and rapid response to clinical needs."

The Caregility Connected Care™ platform powers virtual and AI-assisted workflows across any care setting. With solutions that support resource optimization, patient safety monitoring, and family engagement, the platform empowers providers to deliver more connected, continuous care across the enterprise.

About Arkansas Children's

Arkansas Children's is the only health system in the state solely dedicated to caring for Arkansas's more than 850,000 children. The private, non-profit organization includes two pediatric hospitals, a pediatric research institute and USDA nutrition center, a philanthropic foundation, a nursery alliance, statewide clinics, and many education and outreach programs — all focused on fulfilling a promise to define and deliver unprecedented child health. Arkansas Children's Hospital (ACH) is a 336-bed, Magnet-recognized facility in Little Rock operating the state's only Level I pediatric trauma center; the state's only burn center; the state's only Level IV neonatal intensive care unit; the state's only pediatric intensive care unit; the state's only pediatric surgery program with Level 1 verification from the American College of Surgeons (ACS); and the state's only nationally recognized pediatric transport program. Arkansas Children's is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report in seven pediatric subspecialties (2024—2025): Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Neonatal Care, Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery. Generous philanthropic and volunteer engagement has sustained Arkansas Children's since it began as an orphanage in 1912 and today ensures the system can deliver on its promise of unprecedented child health. To learn more, visit archildrens.org.

About Caregility

Caregility Corporation is a global digital health leader dedicated to connecting care for patients and clinicians everywhere through innovative, AI-powered solutions. Awarded the Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (non-EMR) in 2021, 2022, and 2023, the Caregility Connected Care™ platform powers your Smart Room strategy with real-time data, remote workflows and engagement, and AI-triggered safety alerts. Caregility provides secure, reliable, HIPAA-compliant audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow in acute and ambulatory settings. Today, Caregility supports more than 1,100 hospitals across over 85 health systems worldwide, with over six million virtual care sessions hosted annually. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, as well as hospital-at-home, Caregility is connecting care everywhere.

