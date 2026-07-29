Caregility Secures U.S. Design Patent for Smart Room Connected Care Device

"This patent shows the intentionality behind how we design technology for healthcare. Our devices are purpose-built endpoints designed around the needs of patients, bedside teams, and remote caregivers." -Bin Guan, Chief Innovation Officer, Caregility. Post this

The patent represents more than a design milestone. It reflects Caregility's broader product philosophy: clinical technology should be designed specifically for the environments, users, and workflows it serves. Rather than adapting general-purpose conferencing equipment for hospital use, Caregility develops smart room endpoints around the practical requirements of inpatient care. The patented design brings core audio and video room-sensing and engagement components together in a unified form factor intended to optimize clinical workflows while fitting naturally into the patient-room environment.

That clinically informed approach is central to Caregility's strategy for virtual nursing, virtual observation, virtual consultations, patient and family engagement, and AI-assisted workflows. Caregility's Duo device serves as an intelligent edge endpoint at the patient bedside, enabling real-time remote communication, continuous sensor-based monitoring, and AI-assisted alerting at the point.

"This patent shows the intentionality behind how we design technology for healthcare. Our devices are purpose-built endpoints designed around the needs of patients, bedside teams, and remote caregivers," said Bin Guan, Chief Innovation Officer, Caregility. "The physical design supports our vision of creating an intelligent, connected patient room where virtual care, sensors, and AI can work together through a unified, scalable foundation."

Through the Caregility Connected Care™ Platform, health systems can use endpoints like the Duo to enable a growing range of workflows, including:

Virtual nursing and remote clinical support

Continuous and episodic patient observation

Tele-ICU, Tele-Stroke, and specialist consultation

Patient education, interpreter, and family engagement

AI-assisted documentation and voice-enabled workflows

Smart sensor integration and real-time patient-room awareness

By consolidating these capabilities through a common endpoint and platform architecture, Caregility helps healthcare organizations reduce technology fragmentation, extend the reach of clinical resources, and build smart room environments that can easily evolve as care models and technology requirements change.

The design patent adds to Caregility's growing portfolio of intellectual property and product innovation supporting connected care delivery. The company continues to invest in bedside technology that enables clinicians to care for patients everywhere while strengthening communication, coordination, and situational awareness for the care team.

To learn more about Caregility's purpose-built smart room devices and Connected Care Platform, visit https://caregility.com.

About Caregility

Caregility Corporation is a global digital health leader dedicated to connecting care for patients and clinicians everywhere through innovative, AI-assisted solutions. The Caregility Connected Care™ Platform optimizes care coordination and clinical workflow, powering Smart Room strategies with purpose-built devices and smart sensors that surface real-time, actionable insights in the patient room to support clinical decision-making, intervention, and care delivery. Today, Caregility supports more than nine million virtual care sessions annually. From critical and acute care to urgent, emergent, post-acute, and ambulatory settings, Caregility is connecting care everywhere.

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Jess Clifton

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Caregility

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(678) 360-9043

Media Contact

Jess Clifton, Caregility, 1 (678) 360-9043, [email protected], Caregility

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SOURCE Caregility