Caregility Showcases Multi-Sensor Smart Hospital Room with Edge AI and Unified Connected Care Workflows at HIMSS 2026

Our mission is to help health systems use technology to strengthen human connection in care delivery. When AI can identify risk early, virtual teams can step in faster, and bedside staff can focus more on patients instead of task overload. That is where meaningful transformation happens. Post this

Unlike many AI solutions that require extensive room mapping or lengthy model training, Caregility's edge AI architecture is designed to work immediately once deployed. Running locally on Caregility's adaptive bedside endpoints, the system can interpret patient positioning, movement, room activity, and emerging risk conditions without sending video offsite for analysis.

Inside Booth 3511, visitors will see how Caregility helps health systems:

Surface Actionable Intelligence at the Point of Care --

Improve patient safety interventions using computer vision and radar sensors to continuously detect patient position and movement

Identify early signs of deterioration using contactless radar-based vital sign monitoring

Detect incontinence events and potential safety concerns, such as smoking or vaping, using contactless air sensing

Recognize signs of duress and elevated room noise levels through continuous ambient audio monitoring

Deliver faster, more meaningful alerts to the right care team members through unified escalation workflows

Put AI to Work Without Adding Workflow Friction --

Simplify common care team tasks, including requesting a virtual nurse, launching interpreter services, and initiating ambient documentation using voice-assisted bedside workflows. These capabilities are designed to fit naturally into clinical routines, reducing manual steps while improving responsiveness and documentation support.

Scale Virtual Nursing and Monitoring Through a Single Operational Hub --

Manage virtual engagement, task orchestration, sensor alerts, patient monitoring, and escalation workflows through a centralized command environment. This single-pane-of-glass approach helps health systems build programs at scale, improve visibility across units, and reduce workflow fragmentation.

Health systems deploying Caregility virtual care programs have reported measurable operational improvements, including reducing nursing turnover by 23%, recovering more than 1,118 hours of bedside staff time within six months of go-live, and reducing patient falls with injury by over 20%.

"The smart hospital room is no longer about adding more technology to the bedside," said Mike Brandofino, president and COO of Caregility. "It is about making the room more aware, more connected, and more responsive without creating more work for clinicians. With edge AI, unified workflows, and local processing that works instantly, Caregility is helping providers turn the patient room into an operational asset for safer, more efficient care."

"Our mission is to help health systems use technology to strengthen human connection in care delivery," said Ron Gaboury, CEO of Caregility. "When AI can identify risk early, virtual teams can step in faster, and bedside staff can focus more on patients instead of task overload. That is where meaningful transformation happens."

HIMSS attendees are encouraged to visit Booth 3511 to experience how Caregility is helping health systems create more intelligent, resilient, and sustainable care environments through edge AI, smart sensors, and enterprise virtual care orchestration. To schedule a meeting at HIMSS, visit insights.caregility.com/visit-caregility-at-himss26 or learn more at caregility.com.

About Caregility

Caregility is a global leader in enterprise connected care solutions, enabling organizations to deliver care anytime, anywhere. The Caregility Connected Care™ Platform spans inpatient, outpatient, and home settings, helping health systems accelerate digital transformation through secure, scalable, and seamlessly integrated virtual care solutions. Doctors, nurses, and patients around the world rely on Caregility's smart room devices, virtual nursing, observation, consultation, and AI-enhanced applications to improve clinical workflows, patient safety, workforce efficiency, and care access. Trusted by leading health systems internationally, with millions of virtual care sessions annually, Caregility is connecting care everywhere.

Media Contact

Jessica Clifton, Caregility, 1 678-360-9043, [email protected], https://caregility.com/

SOURCE Caregility