Caregility, the Leader in Virtual Nursing, Launches Joint Research Initiative with Nagoya University Hospital

As part of this research collaboration, Nagoya University Hospital in Showa-Ku will conduct a proof of concept using Caregility's flagship Connected Care™ Platform to evaluate and localize the technology for Japan's healthcare market. The hybrid care solution connects on-site medical staff with remote healthcare professionals through a secure network, enabling Virtual Nursing, Virtual Observation, remote Specialist access, and more. Installed at the patient's bedside, the purpose-built system is equipped with advanced camera, audio, and analytics capabilities, including AI features such as computer vision and ambient listening. Caregility delivers an immersive, secure virtual presence that allows remote clinicians to see, hear, and support patients and staff as if they were in the room.

The research is expected to contribute to:

Developing and evaluating virtual care workflows tailored to the unique needs of Japanese healthcare environments

Reducing the burden on healthcare workers through more efficient nursing operations and remote support

Creating a framework to share the expertise of highly specialized professionals remotely

"To ensure the sustainability and advancement of our healthcare delivery system, the introduction of new care models is essential," said Naoko Sugano, President of Media Plus Co., Ltd. "Our goal is not to replace the irreplaceable roles of medical and caregiving professionals, but to support and empower them through technology—such as virtual nursing—so that hospitals and care facilities in Japan can provide safe, efficient, and compassionate care."

"Just as we've seen in the U.S., the introduction of virtual care programs can serve as the foundation for broader innovation in hospital settings," said Bin Guan, Chief Innovation Officer of Caregility. "We are honored to work with Nagoya University Hospital and Media Plus to advance Japan's digital health transformation. Together, we're helping healthcare organizations address clinician shortages, reduce staff burden, and improve the consistency and quality of patient care."

About Caregility

Caregility Corporation is a global leader in enterprise telehealth, uniting patients and clinicians through secure, scalable, and AI-powered virtual care solutions. The Caregility Connected Care™ Platform supports hospitals and health systems worldwide, enabling seamless care delivery across settings—from inpatient to hospital-at-home. Today, Caregility connects care in more than 1,100 hospitals across 85 health systems, hosting over six million virtual care sessions annually.

