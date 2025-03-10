Caregiver at The Branches of Marlboro Honored with 2025 McKnight's Women of Distinction Spirit Award

Pauline Lindo, Lead Resident Care Associate, Recognized for Commitment to Elevating Human Connection in All She Does

WALTHAM, Mass., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Senior Living, the largest senior living provider in New England, today announced that Pauline Lindo, lead resident care associate, at their Branches of Marlboro assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community in Marlboro, Mass., has been named a Spirit Award honoree in the 2025 McKnight's Women of Distinction Awards. The awards are a joint program of McKnight's Long-Term Care News, McKnight's Senior Living and McKnight's Home Care. Lindo was one of only six women to win this award nationally.

\Now in its seventh year, the award program recognizes women who have made significant contributions to the senior living, skilled nursing or home care fields. The Spirit Award, now in its third year, recognizes inspiring caregiving and service provision efforts. Eligibility for this award was open to women who have demonstrated acts of bravery, courage, perseverance, dedication, determination — or other noble gestures.

Lindo, who lives in Marlboro, was selected following judging by an external panel of industry experts. She was recognized for her immense dedication to The Branches' residents for whom she's been providing personalized care for over six years since the community opened.

Her commitment to helping her residents receive physical and emotional care is seen daily — from holding their hands to walking alongside them to dancing and making everyone laugh. Every day, Lindo is seen hugging a resident or whispering something to them that makes them smile. Residents and their families often say they couldn't have "done it" without her.

"Pauline embodies the heart of our community, creating an environment where every resident feels at home," said Jessica Sacco, executive director of The Branches of Marlboro. "Her dedication serves as inspiration to all, reminding us of the profound difference one person can make."

In fact, Lindo's call to care and her passion for older adults was recently captured in a video.

All 2025 McKnight's Women of Distinction Spirit Award winners will be honored at an in-person celebration on May 13 in Chicago. To see the full list of inductees, and for more information about the program, visit www.mcknightswomenofdistinction.com.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 66 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 28 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 17 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2024, Benchmark communities received 62 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

