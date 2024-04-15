Caremark Secures Top Honor at Elite Franchise Top 100 for Innovative Homecare Solutions

Enhancing Homecare Excellence: Caremark Sets New Standards with Innovative Employee Engagement Strategies

LONDON, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caremark recently secured the Innovation of the Year award at the prestigious Elite Franchise Top 100, a celebration recognizing franchises that excel in implementing advanced practices and establishing benchmarks within their industries. The award ceremony, which took place on March 14, highlighted Caremark's achievements in enhancing homecare services through innovative strategies.

As a prominent homecare provider in the UK, Caremark employs over 7,000 staff across 125 franchise locations. The company's commitment to improving communication and training within its workforce is evident through its newly adopted employee engagement app. "Our employee engagement app addresses past struggles with a lack of communication and inconsistent training. Moving away from platforms like WhatsApp, we now offer a centralised, secure solution for discussions and digital training. This innovation, a first in the UK, also includes a referral scheme, markedly improving our recruitment and retention," shared Caremark's joint CEO.

Despite competition from notable names such as Tax Assist Accountants and Subway, Caremark established itself as a leader within the industry. This recognition underscores the company's focus on enhancing operational strategies and gaining national attention for its efforts.

A significant part of Caremark's acclaim stems from its initiatives aimed at valuing employees. Among these, the production of recruitment videos and the provision of up to five days of paid volunteer leave for employees to engage with local charities stand out, bolstering Caremark's reputation as a conscientious employer.

Central to Caremark's operational enhancement is Connecteam, an employee management app that has been instrumental in refining business efficiencies and fostering a community spirit within the organization. Connecteam's impact was highlighted by Saleem Anwar, COO of Businesses for Sale, during the award presentation. Anwar praised Caremark for its strategic use of technology, stating, "Connecteam is a key reason for Caremark's win due to how drastically it improved operational efficiency."

Since integrating Connecteam in May 2022, Caremark has seen notable improvements in communication, the facilitation of valuable feedback, and the fostering of a culture of recognition and knowledge sharing among its staff. Moreover, the app has enhanced e-Learning, making it more user-friendly and aligned with the company's core values of caring for customers, employees, and carers.

Connecteam offers a comprehensive employee management solution designed for industries requiring mobile workforce management, such as home care, healthcare, hospitality, and more. The app provides an array of tools for managing teams, including scheduling, training, communication, time tracking, task management, and payroll, all customizable to meet specific operational needs and streamline daily tasks.

