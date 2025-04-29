CareNu Earns Gold in Global TITAN Business Awards with Honor for AI-Powered Care Coordination

"This award affirms that when you apply smart technology to real-world challenges, you can improve healthcare outcomes and drive meaningful change," said Paola Bianchi Delp, MBA, MHA, ACHE, president of CareNu. Post this

The award was presented as part of the 2025 TITAN Business Awards, which received over 5,000 entries from 60+ countries across industries. Winners were chosen through a blind judging process by global leaders in business, tech and innovation.

Built on decades of experience in complex care management, CareNu combines predictive analytics, social determinants of health (SDOH) tools and community partnerships to serve vulnerable populations. Through its ASSURITY DCE subsidiary, the company has achieved a 43-percent reduction in ER visits, a 55-percent decrease in avoidable hospitalizations and a 37-percent drop in healthcare costs all while expanding access for thousands of patients.

"CareNu is a powerful example of how technology and hands-on healthcare can intersect to create real change," added Bianchi Delp. "Our work reflects the kind of vision these awards were created to celebrate."

"CareNu exemplifies what's possible when bold ideas meet operational excellence," said Andrew Molosky, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of CareNu's parent company, Chapters Health System. Molosky also serves as co-founder and chair of CareNu's board. "This recognition is not only well-earned — it's a signal to the broader healthcare industry that scalable, smart, patient-centered care is no longer aspirational. It's here. It's working, and it's changing lives."

The competition is administered by the International Awards Associate (IAA), a global organization dedicated to honoring excellence across diverse sectors. Open to businesses and leaders worldwide regardless of size, industry or structure, the TITAN Business Awards offers a platform where innovation and excellence take center stage. Whether rising stars or established giants, all entrants compete on equal footing, with the awards celebrating those who drive their industries forward through insight, ingenuity and impact.

"At TITAN, we celebrate those who don't just meet expectations — they set new ones," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for IAA. "We proudly congratulate this season's winners for their vision, determination and the meaningful impact they've made as they continue to move the world of business ahead."

CareNu's award-winning entry is now featured on the TITAN Business Awards website. Explore its remarkable achievement here.

About CareNu

CareNu, a subsidiary of Chapters Health System, is a data-forward healthcare organization using predictive analytics to revolutionize care for the medically vulnerable and their families. CareNu is at the forefront of a new healthcare approach in America by leveraging data and resources to optimize the patient experience and care delivery model. The organization also operates a Medicare Advantage health plan, global risk initiatives and an at-home primary care entity. It operates on a value-based care model and encompasses the entire health ecosystem for chronic illness care. embraces innovation to transform the patient-family experience. To discover the future of healthcare, visit http://www.carenu.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About Chapters Health System

As a forward-thinking leader and distinguished healthcare organization, Chapters Health System is committed to pioneering care across the spectrum of chronic illness and beyond. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, not-for-profit entity, Chapters Health has continually expanded its reach and offerings to meet evolving healthcare needs. Dedication to innovation and excellence is evident through its diverse portfolio of companies, including 10 hospices, comprehensive behavioral health services, PACE Centers and an integrated pharmacy company. As part of its ongoing mission to enhance the patient and family experience, Chapters Health continues to evolve and innovate, ensuring that individuals facing advanced illness receive compassionate, comprehensive care tailored to their unique needs. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About TITAN Business Awards

The TITAN Business Awards honors pioneering leaders and organizations that drive innovation and excellence across industries worldwide. By providing a global platform, the Award recognizes those who challenge conventions, inspire progress, and shape the future of business.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, Fresh Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

Media Contact

Phoebe Ochman, CareNu, 813-871-8025, [email protected], www.carenu.com

SOURCE CareNu